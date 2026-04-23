New Report Finds Majority of Miami Healthcare Providers Invisible in AI Search Results

If AI isn’t recommending your healthcare organization, patients aren’t choosing you—download the 2026 Miami Healthcare AI Visibility Report to see where you stand. If AI isn’t recommending your healthcare organization, you’re losing patients—see where you stand in the 2026 Miami Healthcare AI Visibility Report.

New data reveals most healthcare providers are missing from AI search results, creating major visibility and patient acquisition risks.

We’re watching patient choice get compressed into a handful of AI recommendations. If you’re not in that top set, you’re not losing clicks, you’re losing patients.” — Jason Inasi

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from ReadableIQ reveals that the majority of healthcare providers in Miami are not being recommended by AI-powered search platforms, highlighting a rapidly emerging gap in how patients discover doctors, clinics, and healthcare systems.The 2026 Miami Healthcare AI Visibility Report analyzed high-intent patient queries across leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity. The findings show that AI-generated recommendations are highly concentrated among a small number of dominant healthcare organizations, leaving most providers absent from patient-facing results.Among the report’s key findings:1. Three health systems dominate AI visibility : Baptist Health South Florida, Mount Sinai Medical Center, and UHealth (University of Miami Health System) accounted for the majority of AI-generated recommendations2. Dozens of providers lack meaningful visibility: More than 60 healthcare organizations appeared once or not at all across AI-generated responses3. AI is reshaping the patient journey: Platforms are increasingly acting as a pre-search referral layer, influencing decisions before patients visit search engines or provider websites“We’re watching patient choice get compressed into a handful of AI recommendations.” said Jason Inasi, founder of ReadableIQ. “If you’re not in that top set, you’re not losing clicks, you’re losing patients.”AI Emerges as a New Patient Referral EngineHistorically, patient acquisition has relied on physician referrals, insurance networks, and traditional search. The report finds that AI systems are now narrowing patient choices to just a handful of recommended providers often as few as three to five results per query.This shift introduces a new competitive dynamic: organizations consistently surfaced by AI systems may capture a disproportionate share of patient demand, while those excluded risk declining visibility regardless of their clinical quality or search rankings.Industry trends suggest that AI-driven interfaces are accelerating the move toward “zero-click” discovery, where users rely on summarized answers rather than browsing multiple websites, further amplifying the importance of being included in AI-generated recommendations.A Growing AI Visibility Gap in HealthcareThe report identifies a widening “AI visibility gap” across the Miami healthcare market. While a small number of well-established institutions dominate AI responses, most providers lack the structured digital signals such as entity clarity, authoritative citations, and consistent data that AI systems rely on to determine recommendations.As AI-driven discovery becomes more prevalent, this gap is expected to expand, creating both risk and opportunity for healthcare organizations.“AI visibility is no longer a secondary marketing concern, it is becoming core infrastructure for patient acquisition,” Inasi added. “Healthcare organizations that adapt early will define how patients discover care in the next decade.”Economic ImpactReadableIQ estimates that even a modest 10–20% shift in patient acquisition driven by AI platforms could redirect millions of dollars in annual revenue toward healthcare systems with stronger AI visibility, particularly in high-value service lines such as specialty care and elective procedures.Access the Full ReportThe full 2026 Miami Healthcare AI Visibility Report is available at: https://readableiq.com/miami-healthcare-report About ReadableIQReadableIQ is an AI visibility platform that helps organizations understand, measure, and improve how they appear across AI-powered search and recommendation systems. By analyzing inclusion patterns across platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, ReadableIQ enables companies to strengthen their presence in AI-generated answers and compete in the emerging AI-driven discovery ecosystem.For more information, visit: https://readableiq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.