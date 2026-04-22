Incisive Software Unveils Sonarix Appliance to Revolutionize Enterprise EUC Discovery and Risk Management

Hardware-based solution enables easy to deploy and rapid inventory or End User Computing applications to reduce Shadow IT risk exposure.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incisive Software Corporation, a pioneer in End-User Computing (EUC) risk management, is proud to introduce Sonarix, an appliance that addresses a chronic visibility gap plaguing modern IT. The Sonarix appliance[GS1.1] provides a centralized, automated approach for discovering all user developed [GS2.1]assets on an organization’s network eliminating shadow IT securely and cost-effectively.EUC usage often outpaces traditional IT oversight, leading to data risks and compliance vulnerabilities. Manual discovery efforts are labor-intensive, time-consuming, and fail to capture full visibility of these tools. Sonarix addresses this challenge by offering a simplified, single-step deployment to gain comprehensive, actionable insights into the EUC footprint.The appliance ensures high performance while maintaining security integrity and robust reporting. It simplifies audit preparation, ensuring businesses can quickly address vulnerabilities before they escalate into compliance failures."EUC assets are proliferating yet remain hidden due to how they are catalogued and reported," noted Jack Smith, CEO of Incisive Software. "Sonarix delivers a complete, accurate EUC inventory to stop the guess work and establish immediate control over your data ecosystem, reducing risk."The Sonarix Appliance is available immediately as a secure discovery service for a one time fee, representing a cost-effective alternative to ongoing, resource-heavy audit exercises. By ensuring audit readiness and eliminating reliance on manual processes, Incisive empowers companies to focus on core operations while maintaining rigorous governance.About Incisive Software CorporationIncisive Software Corporation is a leader in spreadsheet integrity and operational risk management solutions. Flagship products, including Concourse, Xcellerator, and Sonarix, empower enterprises to automate controls, ensure compliance, and mitigate risks in end-user computing environments. Headquartered in Campbell, California, Incisive serves companies globally, driving confidence in data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit www.incisive.com

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