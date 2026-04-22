Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Honors Earth Day 2026

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Overview

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Earth Day 2026, themed “Our Power. Our Planet.”, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Bali invites its community to come together in a meaningful act of environmental stewardship through a river cleaning initiative along the sacred Ayung River.Flowing through the heart of Ubud, the Ayung River is more than a natural landmark—it is a vital source of life, deeply intertwined with Bali’s cultural heritage and spiritual traditions. Recognizing its importance, Mandapa continues to champion initiatives that protect and preserve this ecosystem, aligning with Marriott International’s Serve 360 commitment to sustainable and responsible operations.The Ladies and Gentlemen of Mandapa took part in a collective clean-up effort. This initiative is designed not only to restore the river’s natural beauty but also to raise awareness about the importance of environmental responsibility and inspire long-term behavioral change.As part of Mandapa’s ongoing sustainability efforts, organic waste such as fallen leaves and tree debris collected from the surrounding environment is thoughtfully repurposed. These natural materials are transformed into compost, which is later used to nourish the resort’s rice paddies and gardens. This circular approach reflects a deeper commitment to minimizing waste while supporting the natural ecosystem that defines the Mandapa experience.Beyond the physical act of cleaning, the initiative reflects a deeper philosophy embraced by Mandapa—living in harmony with nature. Nestled along the Ayung River, the resort continuously integrates sustainability into its daily practices, from mindful resource management to community-driven programs that empower local engagement and environmental education.“At Mandapa, we believe that true luxury is rooted in the care we extend to our environment and community,” said Gunawan, Community Footprints Champion of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. “Through this initiative, we hope to inspire collective action and foster a deeper appreciation for the natural surroundings that sustain us. The Ayung River is not only a beautiful landscape, but a living symbol of balance, and it is our shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come.”Through initiatives like this, Mandapa continues to encourage both its guests and community to embrace conscious living—where every small action contributes to a greater positive impact on the planet. As the world comes together to celebrate Earth Day, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve reaffirms its dedication to preserving Bali’s natural heritage, ensuring that its beauty and vitality endure for future generations.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveLocated in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, well-being, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. Focusing on three core pillars—wellness, gastronomy, and sustainability—Mandapa creates a holistic and immersive experience for guests seeking renewal, culinary discovery, and a connection to the local environment.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCDelivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates 125 hotels in 37 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com , for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.About Marriott BonvoyMarriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

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