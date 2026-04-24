Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026 unveils full food/drinks lineup, night events, and family-friendly features. Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026 unveils full food/drinks lineup, night events, and family-friendly features._1 Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026 unveils full food/drinks lineup, night events, and family-friendly features._2 Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026 unveils full food/drinks lineup, night events, and family-friendly features._3 Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026 unveils full food/drinks lineup, night events, and family-friendly features._4

JAPAN, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum is Tokyo’s premier food festival, bringing together some of the most in-demand restaurants in the city along with dishes ranging from cutting-edge cuisine to delicacies beloved since when Tokyo was still known as Edo (around 400 years ago).

This celebration of food and culture builds on Tokyo’s reputation as one of the world’s leading dining destinations, and offers not only exceptional Japanese cuisine but also a diverse lineup of international flavors. Taking place from May 15 to 17, 2026 at Symbol Promenade Park in Ariake on the city’s waterfront, the festival is organized by the Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum Executive Committee together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The 2026 edition of Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum will feature more than 40 participating restaurants across four zones. The Tokyo Delicious Zone, where visitors can enjoy trending dishes courtesy of some of the city’s most coveted restaurants across Japanese and international cuisines, provides a cross-section of Tokyo’s food scene right now. In the Edo Zone, designed to replicate the cityscape of old Japan, the focus is on traditional Tokyo delicacies cherished since Edo times, such as sushi, tempura, soba noodles, and unagi eel. The Food Journey Zone features regional flavors from throughout Japan, while the Market & Food Experiences Zone offers snacks and sweets enjoyable for kids and adults alike, as well as crafts vendors and fun workshops.

The festival’s expansive food offerings, which include vegan, gluten-free, and Muslim-friendly options, are complemented by a diverse program of hands-on workshops, family-friendly experiences, and stage shows geared toward visitors of all ages. English-speaking staff will be on hand to assist international visitors, making the event enjoyable for everyone.

An after-dark program showcasing Tokyo’s culture

At Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum, sunset only heightens the excitement. While stage performances take place at the venue throughout the day, evening sees some of the most energetic shows.

The nighttime performances evoking a traditional matsuri festival are set to be a particular highlight, with dancers strutting their stuff on stage to the dynamic rhythms of Japanese instruments like wadaiko drums and the banjo-like shamisen. Local beatboxers are also set to perform at the festival, so expect an electric atmosphere.

Right in front of the stage, Izakaya TOKYO will be serving up artisanal Tokyo-made drinks, from brews like sake to craft gin, shochu and wine. The drinks can be paired with small dishes crafted from local ingredients, including produce from Tokyo’s western Tama region and seafood from Tokyo Bay and outlying islands. Many of the beverages on offer are also available for purchase by the bottle at the Flower Plaza on the festival grounds.

Cooking shows and family fun

During the day, cooking demonstrations by star chefs allow visitors to go under the surface of Tokyo’s rich food culture. There will be three presentations on Saturday and three on Sunday, featuring the likes of Chef Tomu Kawate from Hanare Sushi Tobi, who honed his skills at a renowned Tokyo sushi counter and carries forward the spirit of combining tradition with innovation that characterizes authentic Edomae sushi; Chef Tsutomu Ochiai of LA BETTOLA da Ochiai, one of Japan’s most decorated masters of Italian cuisine and the honorary president of the country’s association of chefs who specialize in Italian cuisine; and Chef Hideki Irie of GENEI.WAGAN, whose signature house-made dashi and soy sauce ramen is revered among noodle fans.

Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum is also committed to welcoming the next generation of foodies. In addition to family-friendly facilities like priority seating and nursing rooms, the event stands out with a wide variety of kid-friendly menus offered by the participating restaurants, as well as a diverse lineup of workshops enjoyable for all ages.

Sushi TOKYO, guided by a veteran chef with over 30 years of expertise, welcomes participants to craft nigiri sushi and hand rolls using fresh, authentic ingredients. Children under six can join the workshop under the supervision of a guardian. Other sustainability-forward classes invite kids to make their own furikake, a traditiona l Japanese seasoning blend, from imperfect produce, or craft their own rings from egg shells.

For the latest updates including the festival program and participating restaurants, visit our official website and follow us on social media.

Selected restaurants and shops participating in the festival include:

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Event Summary﻿

Title: Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026

Dates: May 15 (Fri) – May 17 (Sun), 2026

Time: 11:00 - 21:30 (until 20:30 on the last day only). Flower Plaza open until 19:00 daily.

Venue: Symbol Promenade Park – Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza (Address: 3-7-7 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo)

Access: 1 min. walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai Line)

3 min. walk from Ariake Station (Yurikamome Line)

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station (Yurikamome Line)

Admission: Free (Charges apply for food, beverages and activities. Only cashless payments are accepted at the venue.) No reservation is required to enter the venue. Reservations for Sushi TOKYO must be made online no later than one day in advance.

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyotokyo.delicious.museum/

Official website: https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/en/

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has launched a new website, Go Tokyo Gourmet, to showcase the distinctive culinary appeal of Tokyo. For more details, visit

GO TOKYO Gourmet - Official Guide to Discovering Cuisine and Culture

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