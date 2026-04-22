OffDeal Advises St. Charles Stamping & Tooling on a Sale to JT Heartland Industries

OffDeal advises precision metal stamping manufacturer, St. Charles Stamping & Tooling in successful acquisition by JT Heartland Industries.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JT Heartland Industries has successfully acquired St. Charles Stamping & Tooling , Inc. and its affiliate COSveyor, Inc., a precision metal stamping, tooling, and custom conveyor systems manufacturer based in St. Charles, Illinois. OffDeal, Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to St. Charles Stamping & Tooling, Inc. in this transaction.St. Charles Stamping & Tooling has been in operations for over 60 years and has developed a strong reputation across the Midwest since its founding in 1959, specializing in precision metal stamping, tool and die manufacturing, and engineered conveyor solutions through its COSveyor division. The company is known for its deep technical expertise and long-standing customer partnerships. "This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for St. Charles Stamping, COSveyor, and the customers we have served for decades," said Dan Ross, Owner and President of St. Charles Stamping & Tooling. "Partnering with Tony and Jon, who share our commitment to craftsmanship and long-term customer partnerships, positions the business for continued growth and success."“St. Charles Stamping & Tooling has a tremendous legacy and we are fortunate to carry on its next chapter,” stated Tony Scavuzzo of JT Heartland Industries. “We are thrilled to partner with Dan and his team to build upon their decades of success and expand their capabilities across precision stamping, tooling, and conveyor systems.”About St. Charles Stamping & Tooling, Inc.Founded in 1959 and headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois, St. Charles Stamping & Tooling, Inc. is a trusted provider of precision metal stamping, tool and die, and custom engineered conveyor systems through its COSveyor division. The company serves industrial and commercial customers across the Midwest and nationally.About JT Heartland IndustriesJT Heartland Industries is backed by two family offices focused on acquiring and operating industrial and manufacturing businesses with civic and industrial impact. Led by Tony Scavuzzo and Jon Licitra, JT Heartland Industries partners with founder-owned companies to foster growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.About OffDeal, Inc.OffDeal, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled investment bank specializing in M&A advisory for businesses with $1–20M in EBITDA. Leveraging proprietary AI tools and expert in-house bankers, OffDeal streamlines the sale process, connecting business owners with qualified buyers to maximize value and achieve successful outcomes.

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