Kaloop Launches AI Voice and Agents for Self-Managed Associations

Kaloop

Florida HOAs and condos test AI tools for tasks, approvals, and board communication

Boards spend too much time searching for information and managing communication. AI voice and agents bring everything into one place and make it easier to act and keep records accurate.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop has launched AI voice and is beta testing AI agents for self-managed homeowner and condo associations across Florida.

The new AI tools are designed to reduce manual work for volunteer board members. Associations can create and manage tasks, generate RFPs, and document meeting minutes through a single platform.

Kaloop’s AI voice feature allows board members to interact with the system in real time. Users can ask questions, assign tasks, and retrieve documents without navigating multiple tools or email threads.

AI agents are also being tested to support board-level decisions. These agents organize conversations, surface relevant documents, and allow board members to communicate within structured channels instead of long email chains.

“Boards spend too much time searching for information and managing scattered communication,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Kaloop. “AI voice and agents bring everything into one place and make it easier to act quickly and keep records accurate.”

The platform integrates with AssociationDocs.com, giving boards access to AI-powered research tools for governing documents, rules, and past records. This helps associations make decisions with clearer context and documented support.

Kaloop also supports automation for common approval workflows. ArchitecturalApproval.com and BuyerApprovals.com can be configured with customized online applications, allowing submissions to be reviewed and approved instantly based on predefined criteria.

These tools are aimed at self-managed associations that often lack full-time staff or property management support. By automating routine processes and organizing information, Kaloop reduces administrative overhead and improves consistency.

Beta testing is currently underway with select associations across Florida. Early users are applying AI tools to inspections, approvals, document tracking, and board communication.

Kaloop expects to load 5,000 of self-managed associations in Florida onto the platform by the end of 2026, reflecting strong early demand and expansion plans across the state.

Kaloop plans to expand access later this year as it refines the AI agents and voice capabilities based on user feedback.

About Kaloop

Kaloop is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in July 2025, the platform provides tools for homeowner and condo associations, including task management, document storage, approvals, and board operations. Kaloop focuses on helping self-managed associations operate more efficiently with integrated software. Learn more at https://www.kaloop.com

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