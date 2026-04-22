The Haven Home Chooses InfoFlo Solutions as its Homeless Shelter Case Management CRM

The Haven Home streamlines service delivery using InfoFlo’s homeless shelter CRM to empower mothers with data-driven tools that support HUD standards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haven Home, a premier provider of transitional housing and holistic support for pregnant and parenting women, is proud to announce the successful integration of InfoFlo Solutions' Case Management Hub. This partnership marks a significant milestone in The Haven Home’s mission to provide high-performance service delivery and data-driven life transformation for vulnerable families.

In the specialized sector of homeless shelters, the transition from crisis to stability requires a sophisticated support system. By implementing InfoFlo’s comprehensive Data-Driven Homeless Tracking Software, The Haven Home has centralized its operations, ensuring that its case managers and intake specialists have the most robust tools available to manage the complexities of social services.

Enhancing Service Delivery through Structured Data

The Haven Home has revolutionized its Intake System by adopting a structured data-driven entry system for digital intake. This transition from fragmented tools to a centralized desktop solution ensures that high data quality is captured at the point of entry. By streamlining client intake forms, the organization can now build more comprehensive client records that track the social determinants of health, ensuring the specific needs of pregnant women are prioritized throughout their journey toward supportive housing.

Data-Driven Compliance and Federal Standards

For program managers, the partnership with InfoFlo provides the high-level architecture necessary to handle high-volume client data and complex reporting tools. As The Haven Home operates under strict internal data guidelines, the platform’s ability to generate automated statistical reports is essential for demonstrating program outcomes. This level of data integrity ensures the organization can provide transparent, high-quality reporting to their private funding sources, securing the resources necessary to continue their mission.

The Haven Home utilizes specialized analytics dashboards to provide real-time oversight of:

- Shelter Space & Virtual Bed Board: Managing availability within transitional housing facilities.

- Housing Placements: Tracking the trajectory from rescue missions to permanent housing.

-Case Noting: Ensuring meticulous documentation of client interactions and needs identification.

Operational Excellence and Community Impact

Beyond client tracking, the implementation serves as a comprehensive system for managing the day-to-day activities that drive resident success. The Haven Home utilizes the platform to manage and track the various educational classes offered to women at the shelter, maintaining detailed records of attendance for each session to monitor engagement and progress.

Additionally, the system is used to track the distribution of essential supplies and resources. By logging the delivery of items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, hygiene products, and gift cards, the organization ensures a high level of accountability and resource management. This organized approach provides precise data on program usage and material support, ensuring that every contribution is tracked and the specific needs of each family are met with transparency.

About The Haven Home

The Haven Home is a dedicated provider of housing assistance and supportive services for pregnant and parenting women. As a vital pillar within the local Continuum of Care, they are committed to using homeless management software to ensure every mother and child receives the care they deserve.

About InfoFlo Solutions

InfoFlo Solutions provides industry-leading software designed to streamline social services and case management. Their desktop-based tools are built for the rigors of professional homelessness data tracking and organizational management.

Media Contact

Shai Berliner

Senior Account Manager

shai@infoflosolutions.com

646-465-7676

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