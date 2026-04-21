CE meets Association of Chinese Enterprises in Portugal in Lisbon

MACAU, April 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, who is visiting Lisbon, Portugal, called at the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Portugal on Monday (20 April). There, he met and exchanged views with representatives of Chinese-mainland enterprises and Macao businesses operating in Portugal.

The meeting focused on understanding the current operations and future prospects of these enterprises in Portugal, and on strengthening mutual coordination to promote shared development.

Mr Sam noted that Portugal is the first overseas destination for representatives of the current-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, underscoring Macao’s strong commitment to advancing cooperation between China and Portugal, particularly in the fields of economics and trade.

Member companies of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Portugal operate across key sectors including energy, finance, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, cumulatively serving over 90 percent of Portugal’s population, Mr Sam noted. They have made positive contributions to local socio-economic development, facilitated expansion in the number of Chinese enterprises in the Portuguese market, and played a significant role in promoting China-Portugal economic and trade cooperation.

The MSAR Government has gathered together representatives of outstanding enterprises from respectively Macao, Hengqin, and other places on the Chinese mainland, for the Portugal and Spain leg of the tour, under the “joint voyage” model, said Mr Sam. The model aimed better to leverage Macao’s unique platform role in supporting both Chinese mainland and Macao enterprises in expanding overseas. Mr Sam encouraged Macao companies in Portugal to strengthen collaboration with the Association, thereby more effectively integrating into and serving the national development agenda.

Representatives of the Association noted that Macao has been entrusted by the nation with the important positioning of being “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”. China’s 15th Five-Year Plan further reaffirms support for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, advancing its roles as a world centre of tourism and leisure; a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; and a multi-cultural exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture.

The plan also pledges support for the enhancement of competitiveness in industries such as traditional Chinese medicine and “Big Health”; modern financial services; high and new technology; and convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade services.

In this context, the Association stated its commitment to align actively with national strategies, leverage Macao’s unique platform advantages, and strengthen collaboration with the MSAR Government and Macao enterprises to promote complementary strengths and resource sharing.

Macao enterprise representatives explained during the meeting that, with strong support from the MSAR Government, Macao companies have successfully introduced high-quality Portuguese agricultural products and wines into the vast markets of Macao, Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, and even Southeast Asian countries. This has significantly enhanced the international visibility of Macao brands. In their development journey, they have gained deep understanding of Macao’s unique advantages and pivotal role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

In closing, Mr Sam encouraged Chinese mainland and Macao enterprises in Portugal to maintain confidence in their development, seize the opportunities presented by the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, make full use of Macao’s multiple advantages, and continue deepening multilateral cooperation in technological innovation, trade, and other fields.

Also attending the meeting were: the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos; and more than 10 representatives from Chinese mainland and Macao enterprises operating in Portugal.