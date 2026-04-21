CE meets Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs in Lisbon

MACAU, April 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with Portugal’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Mr Paulo Rangel, in Lisbon, Portugal. The two officials exchanged views on enhancing exchanges and cooperation, talent attraction, Portuguese-language education, and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting was held on Monday (20 April) in the evening local time. The Chief Executive arrived on Saturday (18 April) in Lisbon for the first stop of a four-nation European tour.

Mr Sam expressed great pleasure in meeting Minister Rangel again. He noted that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has consistently worked to strengthen the close ties between Macao and Portugal, deepening exchanges and cooperation across multiple fields. Building on the existing foundation, both sides should continue to support Macao in fulfilling its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and promoting shared development between China and Portugal, as well as with other Portuguese-speaking countries.

There have long been a considerable number of Portuguese professionals working in Macao across various sectors, and the MSAR has recently recruited two Portuguese judges to serve on the MSAR judiciary, said Mr Sam. The MSAR Government is currently implementing a talent-attraction programme to bring to Macao high-calibre professionals. Mr Sam said Portugal’s university professors, experts in high-tech industries, and other skilled professionals, were welcome to develop their careers in Macao.

The Chief Executive reaffirmed the MSAR Government’s long-standing support for Portuguese-language education in the aftermath of Macao’s return to the motherland. The MSAR Government is committed to meeting the needs of those wishing to learn Portuguese, with a view to nurture more Chinese-Portuguese bilingual talents in Macao, supporting the MSAR’s long-term development.

The MSAR Government has also continued to provide ongoing support for the overall development of the Macau Portuguese School, with financial assistance maintained and even increased over time, said Mr Sam.

The two sides also exchanged views on judicial cooperation, and the potential for opening direct air routes between Macao and Portugal.

Minister Rangel said the visit by the Chief Executive would further strengthen relations between China and Portugal, as well as between Macao and Portugal. He expressed confidence that such exchanges would deepen mutual trust and collaboration under the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Rangel acknowledged Macao’s significant contributions, since its return to China, in promoting cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and expressed hope for joint efforts to leverage the development advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. He said he looked forward to deepening collaboration between start-ups from both sides, and advancing joint innovation in science and technology.

Mr Rangel also expressed the hope that the MSAR Government would continue to support the advancement of Portuguese nationals in Macao, maintain strong recognition of the international importance of the Portuguese language, and assist the Macau Portuguese School in further enhancing its services.

There are currently around 300 million Portuguese speakers worldwide, with projections indicating this number could reach 600 million by the year 2100. Portuguese is now the language spoken most widely in the southern hemisphere, noted Minister Rangel. He commended the MSAR Government’s efforts in promoting Portuguese-language education, and expressed the expectation that these initiatives will continue, further highlighting Macao’s unique role as a bridge between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Also present at the meeting were: the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, Mr Yang Yirui; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos.

Representing the Portuguese side were: the Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, Mr Emídio Sousa; the Consul-General of Portugal in Macao, Mr Alexandre Leitão; and the Director-General for Foreign Policy at Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Helena Malcata.