CE vows to facilitate Macao’s role as ‘precise connector’ and bring Macao-Portugal cooperation to higher level

MACAU, April 21 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is committed to raising the standards of internal reforms and external opening-up, with the aim of building a business environment that is internationalised, law-based and stable. It is also committed to enhancing Macao’s unique role as a bridge and a “precise connector”, further to promote the various platforms for China-Portuguese-speaking countries cooperation, so that Macao can become an important station for boarding the “express train of Chinese development” in its engagement with the international community, especially Portuguese-speaking countries.

These were the main messages of the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, when he addressed a welcoming reception held for the visiting MSAR Government delegation in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday (20 April) in the evening local time.

Other official guests at the reception included: Portugal’s Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities, Mr Emídio Sousa; the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, Mr Yang Yirui; the MSAR’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.

The Chief Executive noted that President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr Luis Montenegro, jointly provided – during the latter’s visit to China last year – important strategic guidance for deepening the alignment of development strategies and promoting pragmatic cooperation in key areas in the new era. The President of the Assembly of the Republic, Mr José Pedro Correia de Aguiar-Branco, visited China two weeks ago and met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Mr Zhao Leji, exchanging in-depth views on further strengthening friendly exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Mr Sam pointed out that his current visit to Portugal is both a continuation of traditional friendship, and an attempt to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached earlier by the leaders of China and Portugal, and to comprehensively deepen cooperation between Macao and Portugal in various fields. He said he would strive – when meeting with leaders of the executive, legislative and judicial bodies of Portugal – to focus on bringing to a higher level the cooperation between Macao and Portugal in all official and non-governmental sectors.

He added that according to the outline of the People's Republic of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, the country will continue to pursue a mutually beneficial and win-win opening-up strategy, promote reform and development through opening-up, and share development opportunities together with countries around the world. This provides broad prospects and opportunities for China-Portuguese-speaking countries cooperation. Currently, Macao is closely aligning with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and formulating its own Third Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development of the MSAR, which will focus on promoting high-quality internal reform and high-level opening-up, and on better leveraging Macao's unique role as a bridge and “precise connector”.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. Macao has successfully implemented the “One country, two systems” principle over the years. It has achieved long-term prosperity and stability as well as comprehensive progress in all fields, while maintaining cultural diversity. Macao's economy is sustaining an upward trend, with the momentum of its integrated tourism and leisure industry, modern finance, and convention and exhibition sector continuously strengthening, Mr Sam stated. The strategic positioning of “Macao + Hengqin” has gained wider acceptance, and the potential for integrated development between Macao and Hengqin is limitless, he added. The MSAR Government is currently focusing on advancing the construction of four major infrastructure projects, expediting the establishment of a government guidance fund, and promoting the cluster development of specialised industries. Macao's economic and social development is gradually entering a new stage of high-quality development, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive underlined that the delegation visiting Portugal includes entrepreneurs from the Chinese mainland, Macao, and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. These entrepreneurs come from wide-ranging industries, including high-technology sector, “Big Health”, and infrastructure construction. They will use this valuable opportunity to strengthen exchanges, establish connections, and jointly explore cooperation opportunities in areas including the digital economy, the marine economy, financial technology, environmental protection, and cross-border e-commerce, sowing the seeds for mutually-beneficial cooperation.

Mr Sam also warmly invited Portuguese companies to visit the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Hengqin, to explore opportunities on the Chinese mainland, invest in Macao and Hengqin, and work together to build a better future.

Secretary Sousa said that Macao and Portugal share a deep historical connection and traditional friendship. China, which holds great significance in Portugal's foreign relations, has always been a close partner of Portugal. Mr Sam's choice of Portugal as the first leg of his first overseas tour as Chief Executive is symbolic, highlighting Portugal's importance to Macao. Likewise, Portugal highly values ​​Macao, Mr Sousa stressed. The two sides have maintained close ties since Macao’s return to the motherland, with Macao further contributing to the advancement of Chinese-Portuguese relations. The friendship between Macao and Portugal originates from the people of those places, and the Portuguese community underpins this relationship, making significant contributions to economic, cultural, educational, legal, and academic exchanges between the two regions.

Secretary Sousa added that Portugal will continue to deepen its exchanges and cooperation with Macao and build a closer relationship with the MSAR Government. Portugal hopes to create new opportunities together with Macao, further strengthen cooperation in various fields, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. He also pointed out that Macao's role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries is crucial, and he believed that the MSAR Government delegation's visit to Portugal will yield fruitful results and open up new room for development.

A total of 18 cooperation agreements was signed at the welcoming reception. The agreements involve cooperation in trade platforms between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, commerce, high technology, tourism, education, “Big Health”, and convention and exhibition business, as well as culture and sport.

The event was attended by about 400 guests, including members of the MSAR Government delegation, entrepreneurs from the MSAR delegation, representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, and representatives of the Portuguese community.