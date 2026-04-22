“Macao-Portugal Economic and Commercial Co-operation Promotion Seminar” Facilitate the Signing of Multiple Co-operation Projects and Business Matching Sessions Expanding China-PSCs Trade Co-operation Network

MACAU, April 22 - As a key economic and trade event during the Macao SAR Government's visit to Portugal, the “Macao-Portugal Economic and Commercial Co-operation Promotion Seminar” (hereinafter referred to as the “Seminar”) was held in Lisbon, Portugal, on 20 April (local time). Approximately 300 government and business representatives from the Chinese mainland, Portugal, Macao, and Hengqin attended the event, creating a vibrant atmosphere. The Seminar facilitated 94 business matching sessions and the signing of 43 co-operation projects, fully demonstrating Macao’s role as a “precise connector” for co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, empowering enterprises to “go global” and creating more international co-operation opportunities.

The Seminar was organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and co-organised by the Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal (AICEP), the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCPC), the Association of Chinese Companies in Portugal (ASCP), the Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce (CCPC-PME), the Portuguese Business Association (AEP), and the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association (AJEPC).

Presentations and Matching Sessions to Precisely Meet Enterprises’ Needs

Che Weng Keong, President of IPIM; Maria Madalena de Sousa Monteiro Oliveira e Silva, President of AICEP; Cao Jinfeng, Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and Chairman of the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries; Ma Li, President of the China-Africa Development Fund (CAD Fund) and Director of the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Investment Management Company Limited; and Chen Ying, Senior Manager of the Economic and Trade Service Department of the operating company of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and Chairman of the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries, provided in-depth introductions to the local business environments, key industry dynamics, and investment opportunities to strengthen China-Portugal economic co-operation.

Additionally, representatives from a sports technology enterprise in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and the Macau Live Streaming Association shared the latest developments in their respective industries, providing practical references for the strategic planning of participating enterprises.

The 43 signed projects involved parties from the Chinese mainland, Portugal, Dubai, and Macao. The scope of co-operation covers the promotion of high-tech industries, tourism promotion, large-scale infrastructure construction, international arbitration and mediation, and new energy vehicles.

A representative from a Brazilian institution who attended the Seminar expressed satisfaction with the matching arrangements. They noted Macao's recent dedication to developing the technology sector, citing favourable policies such as the Macao Sci-Tech Park and government guidence funds. Expressing optimism about Macao's technological prospects, they hoped to leverage this opportunity to pre-position themselves in the Macao market and facilitate their business expansion.

Further Extending the China-PSCs Economic and Trade Network

On the same day, a delegation of approximately 120 entrepreneurs attended the exhibition titled “Continuing the Traditional Friendship between China and Portugal, Writing a New Chapter for ‘One Country, Two Systems’—Exhibition of the Successful Practice of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ in Macao” and the “Macao Special Administrative Region Government Reception”. During the reception, IPIM signed co-operation agreements with the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCPC), the Association of Chinese Companies in Portugal (ASCP), the Portuguese-speaking countries Business Confederation (CE-CPLP), the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund (CPD Fund), and a leading intelligent robotics enterprise from the Chinese mainland to further strengthen synergistic industrial development.

Entrepreneur Delegation Heads to Madrid, Spain for Fact-finding Mission

Furthermore, the entrepreneur delegation will travel to Madrid, Spain, on 21 April (local time) to attend the “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and visit key industrial projects in technology and Big Health, aiming to promote bilateral economic and trade co-operation.