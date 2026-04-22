Participating in Portugal's Largest Export Food Expo to Facilitate Bilateral Connectivity and Expand Business Opportunities

MACAU, April 22 - To leverage Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and to fully utilise the functions of the China-PSCs Platform and Macao’s role as a bridge to the international market, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised a delegation of over 10 entrepreneurs from Macao and the Chinese mainland to participate in the “5th Sagal Expo Lisboa” (an expo for Portuguese exports) from 13 to 15 April. During the event, over 150 business matching sessions were conducted, attracting approximately 400 local Portuguese enterprises and business associations from sectors such as catering, raw materials, logistics, and chain brands. The delegation also visited several Portuguese trade associations and food and beverage enterprises.

First Joint Delegation with Mainland Enterprises with Pre-arranged Matching to Enhance Efficacy

The delegation of over ten entrepreneurs organised by IPIM included representatives from business associations, logistics supply chains, catering, food trade and processing enterprises, and financial institutions. Nearly half of the participating enterprises were joining for the first time, marking the first time IPIM has led a joint delegation with Chinese mainland’s enterprises to this event. During the mission, IPIM representatives introduced the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy”, the “China-PSC Business Compass” services, and Macao's investment environment and industrial policies. Representatives from local Portuguese associations and enterprises in agriculture, food and beverage, raw material import/export, and professional services attended the session. The delegation engaged in discussions with exhibitors, resulting in over 150 business matching sessions.

Leveraging Macao’s China-PSCs Platform to Connect with International Markets

A mainland supply chain enterprise participating for the first time established contacts with over seven local companies through IPIM’s pre-arranged matching and reached co-operation intent with two local raw material suppliers. A Macao catering enterprise had in in-depth exchanges with eight local companies through the matching sessions, stating that Portugal serves as an excellent starting point for international expansion and that they are considering future investment and establishment there.

Furthermore, IPIM visited the Association of Chinese Companies in Portugal (ASCP), several local chambers of commerce, and prominent enterprise representatives to exchange views on utilising Macao's platform advantages, promoting Macao-Hengqin synergy, and expanding into the Chinese market. Enterprise representatives spoke highly of Macao’s unique institutional advantages and favourable business environment, expressing their intent to utilise the Macao-Hengqin synergistic policies and the China-PSCs platform to explore the Chinese market.

Hosted by Exposalão S.A., the “5th Sagal Expo Lisboa” featured over 230 Portuguese food enterprises and attracted over 1,100 international buyers. The exhibits covered agricultural products, food, and wine, making it the largest export food expo in the region. The SAR Government will continue to utilise such international exhibition platforms to encourage Macao and Mainland enterprises to “go global” in search of partners, while actively attracting overseas brands to establish first stores in Macao to boost local consumption and employment.

As the second phase of the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy” will accept applications from 1 May to 31 July 2026, IPIM took the expo as an opportunity to visit interested enterprises and institutions to promote the scheme and assist them in understanding support measures for investing and operating in Macao. This effort aims to seize opportunities in China-PSCs economic and trade co-operation, strengthen the economic ties between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking countries, and promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.