Patent Services USA Issues Pricing Transparency Statement Ahead of New USPTO Rule for Foreign Applicants

Patent Services USA reaffirms flat, itemized pricing for international inventors ahead of the July 20, 2026, USPTO foreign applicant representation rule.

Pricing transparency has been part of how we operate from day one. Inventors receive an itemized breakdown of each stage of the process in writing before making a decision.” — Jessica Lane, Spokesperson, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today issued a pricing transparency statement in response to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) final rule requiring foreign-domiciled patent applicants and patent owners to be represented by a registered U.S. patent practitioner. The rule, published in the Federal Register on March 20, 2026 (91 FR 13510, Docket No. PTO-P-2025-0008), takes effect on July 20, 2026, and applies to most filings received on or after that date, regardless of when an application was originally filed.What the Rule RequiresUnder the new rule, patent applicants and patent owners whose domicile is outside the United States or its territories must be represented by a registered patent practitioner, defined as a registered U.S. patent attorney, a registered patent agent, or an individual granted limited recognition under applicable USPTO rules, when filing or prosecuting patent matters before the USPTO. The requirement applies regardless of the applicant’s citizenship and applies to mixed-domicile groups in which at least one applicant is foreign-domiciled.A foreign-domiciled applicant may still receive a filing date without a practitioner's signature, but certain submissions, including Application Data Sheets, priority and benefit claims, and micro-entity certifications, may not be recognized unless properly signed by a registered practitioner.What It Means for International InventorsFor independent inventors living outside the United States who are considering U.S. patent protection, the most important practical effect of the rule is that engaging a registered U.S. patent practitioner is no longer optional for most submissions made on or after July 20, 2026. Inventors who have not yet begun the U.S. patent process are encouraged to confirm that any service or professional they work with is properly registered with the USPTO. A current list of registered practitioners is maintained by the USPTO’s Office of Enrollment and Discipline and is publicly searchable at uspto.gov.Patent Services USA Pricing TransparencyPatent Services USA coordinates U.S. patent work for independent inventors, including international inventors, through a network of independent U.S. registered patent attorneys who handle all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution. As part of its standard practice, Patent Services USA provides prospective clients with flat, itemized pricing in writing before any engagement begins. Fees for each stage of the coordinated process, patent search, application preparation, and prosecution support, are disclosed upfront so that inventors can evaluate the full cost before deciding.Licensing support, where pursued, is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis, meaning no upfront licensing fee is charged to the inventor for that stage. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results, and pricing for the coordinated process does not include the separate USPTO filing, search, and examination fees set by the agency.“The new USPTO rule is a meaningful change for international inventors, and we think every inventor affected by it deserves a clear, accurate explanation of what it means, and a clear, accurate understanding of what working with a service like ours will cost before they sign anything,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “Pricing transparency has been part of how we operate from day one. Inventors receive an itemized breakdown of each stage of the process in writing before making a decision. We think that’s simply how this should work.”Patent Services USA encourages any inventor, U.S.-based or international, considering U.S. patent protection to ask detailed questions about pricing, process, and representation before engaging any service provider. Inventors with questions about the new USPTO rule or about Patent Services USA’s coordinated model can reach the company through ownmyinvention.com About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based invention services company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.Media ContactJessica LaneMedia Relations, Patent Services USApress@patentservicesusa.comDisclaimer:Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. This release is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for advice from a registered U.S. patent practitioner regarding any specific application or matter. Details of the USPTO rule referenced in this release are available in the Federal Register at 91 FR 13510.

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