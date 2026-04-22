Scott M. Brown & Associates Addresses Rise in Gray Divorce and Its Legal Impact on Texas Families

Scott M. Brown & Associates highlights the rise of "gray divorce" in Texas, advising on complex asset division and retirement protection for those over 50.

Divorce after 50 involves unique risks. Retirement, pensions, and shared assets require careful attention under Texas law, as these choices impact long-term financial security for years to come.” — Scott M. Brown, Founder, Scott M. Brown & Associates

ANGLETON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More couples in Texas are choosing to end long-term marriages later in life, a trend often referred to as “gray divorce.” Research from the National Center for Family & Marriage Research shows that divorce rates among adults age 50 and older have more than doubled over the past 30 years, even as overall divorce rates have stabilized nationwide.As more families in Brazoria County face this transition, Scott M. Brown & Associates is seeing firsthand how different these cases can be. Later-in-life divorces often involve decades of shared financial history — retirement accounts, real estate, businesses, and investments — all of which must be carefully evaluated and divided under Texas community property law.In Texas, marital property is divided according to what the court considers “just and right.” That doesn’t always mean a simple 50/50 split. Instead, judges look at the full picture of each couple’s circumstances. For individuals nearing retirement, those decisions can shape their financial stability for the rest of their lives.One of the most technical — and high-stakes — parts of gray divorce is dividing retirement benefits. Accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs, and pensions typically require a legal document called a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). If that document is prepared incorrectly, it can lead to unexpected taxes, delays, or even the loss of benefits. Working with an attorney who understands these requirements can help prevent costly mistakes and protect long-term financial security.Another issue many people don’t anticipate is how divorce affects estate planning. A divorce decree does not automatically update wills, trusts, powers of attorney, or beneficiary designations. Without timely updates, outdated documents can create confusion — or unintended consequences — for children and other loved ones. Addressing these matters during the divorce process can help ensure everything reflects the new reality moving forward.Scott M. Brown & Associates serves clients throughout Brazoria County from its office in Angleton, including families in Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, and nearby communities. With more than two decades of experience practicing family law in the region, the firm brings a deep understanding of local courts, procedures, and expectations — knowledge that helps clients prepare with confidence.“When couples in their 50s, 60s, or beyond decide to divorce, the financial stakes are often much higher,” Brown said. “There is usually more property to divide, fewer working years left to rebuild savings, and greater dependence on retirement assets. Our job is to help clients understand what they’re entitled to and take the right steps to protect it.”Scott M. Brown has spent over 20 years representing individuals and families in Brazoria County family law matters. By focusing exclusively on family law, the firm has developed the depth of experience needed to navigate complex issues involving divorce, property division, and custody — and to advocate effectively for clients at every stage of the process.About Scott M. Brown & AssociatesScott M. Brown & Associates is a family law firm in Angleton , Texas, serving individuals and families throughout Brazoria County and the greater Houston area. The firm focuses exclusively on family law, representing clients in divorce and property division, child custody and conservatorship, child support, spousal maintenance, prenuptial agreements, modifications, and enforcement of court orders. With a strong emphasis on preparation and client-focused advocacy, the firm helps families move forward with clarity and confidence.Contact Information:Scott M. Brown & Associates121 E Myrtle St, Angleton, TX 77515Phone: +1(979)652-5246Website: https://sbrownlawyer.com/

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