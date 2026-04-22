CE meets Secretary-General of UN Tourism in Spain

MACAU, April 22 - Following the conclusion of his visit to Portugal, the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, arrived in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday (21 April) in the afternoon local time. Once in Madrid, he met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), Ms Shaikha Al Nuwais, to discuss deepening cooperation in tourism promotion, talent development, and the expansion of international visitor markets.

Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to UN Tourism for its long-standing support for Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure, as well as for fostering strong and effective cooperation mechanisms with the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The Chief Executive noted that since Macao became an Associate Member of UN Tourism in 1981, the two sides have established a solid and pragmatic partnership. The MSAR Government has consistently participated in and supported the organisation’s initiatives and programmes, further strengthening Macao’s engagement in international tourism cooperation.

Mr Sam suggested that both sides explore broader and deeper forms of collaboration in the future, with a view to enrich Macao’s role as a world centre of tourism and leisure, advance sustainable tourism development, and cultivate high-calibre international tourism professionals. Mr Sam also expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, Macao and UN Tourism will embark on a new chapter of high-quality exchanges and cooperation.

The Chief Executive also briefed the UN Tourism Secretary-General on Macao’s current tourism development, and extended an invitation for her to lead a delegation to visit Macao for the 12th edition of the Global Tourism Economy Forum, and experience firsthand the city’s unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures.

Secretary-General Al Nuwais stated that Macao possesses a profound historical and cultural heritage and holds significant advantages in promoting high-quality tourism development. She highlighted Macao’s rich resources in tourism education, which have supported successful collaboration between UN Tourism and the Macao University of Tourism (UTM). These joint initiatives have delivered tangible results, and the two sides can further enhance their cooperation framework to elevate global standards in tourism education.

Ms Al Nuwais noted that the Global Tourism Economy Forum, established in Macao in 2012, has become a key international platform for tourism cooperation, with its work widely recognised and highly commended. She expressed hope for continued and deeper engagement with the Forum to jointly contribute to the sustainable development of Macao’s tourism sector and the global industry.

Also present at Tuesday’s meeting were: the Chinese Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Mr Yao Jing; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Global Tourism Economy Forum, Ms Pansy Ho; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; and Executive Director of the UN Tourism, Mr Liu Shijun.

After the meeting, Mr Sam and Ms Al Nuwais joined other guests at the “Macao Night” event, the closing event of the “Discover Macao” Madrid Roadshow, co-organised by the MSAR Government and the Chinese Embassy in Spain.

The MSAR and UN Tourism first signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2015. Since then, the two sides have collaborated on advancing the sustainable development of the tourism industry, enhancing the quality of human resources in the sector, and strengthening the competitiveness of tourism destinations. Through UTM, the partnership has supported education, research, and internship programmes, as well as professional training courses for government representatives and industry practitioners from UN Tourism member states.

In late March 2026, the two sides revised the MoU, extending its validity until 31 December 2028. This renewal serves to further deepen the cooperative relationship between the MSAR Government and UN Tourism. It represents a significant step by the MSAR authorities in aligning with China’s policy of high-level opening-up. Furthermore, it will help leverage Macao's strengths as a world centre of tourism and leisure, enhance its international visibility and influence, promote tourism and cultural exchanges, and contribute to the development of global tourism talent, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and among countries along the Belt and Road initiative.