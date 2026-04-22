UM and Portuguese universities to launch new collaboration, including joint medical programme recognised by China and Portugal

MACAU, April 22 - Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins of the University of Macau (UM) joined a delegation led by Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai on an official visit to Lisbon, Portugal. In the presence of Sam, UM signed several cooperation agreements with leading universities in Portugal to launch a suite of strategic initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation in joint degree programmes, research and innovation, and talent development, thereby promoting international cooperation in higher education.

UM and the University of Lisbon signed a framework agreement to launch a joint undergraduate programme in clinical medicine at UM. Graduates of the programme will be awarded a Bachelor of Medicine from UM and an Integrated Master of Medicine from the University of Lisbon. Both qualifications are recognised by authorities in Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland, as well as Portugal and the member states of the European Union. In addition, the UM delegation met with João Eurico Cabral da Fonseca, dean of the Lisbon School of Medicine at the University of Lisbon, as well as representatives from various disciplines. The delegation also toured the school’s teaching and research facilities, with a view to promoting deeper academic collaboration in medicine between the two universities.

UM and the University of Coimbra signed an agreement to establish a joint centre for law and artificial intelligence. The centre will promote cutting-edge interdisciplinary collaboration between the two fields, including joint research projects, talent development, international conferences, and student and faculty exchanges. The establishment of the centre also marks a significant expansion of the two universities’ collaboration in legal studies.

UM, IPLUSO Instituto Politécnico da Lusofonia, and Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding to promote educational and research collaboration in Chinese medicine. This partnership will leverage Macao’s unique role as a bridge between China and Portugal, as well as the institutional resources of both countries, to nurture Chinese medicine professionals.

The following representatives from partner institutions attended the signing ceremony: Luís Ferreira, rector of the University of Lisbon; Amílcar Falcão, rector of the University of Coimbra; Pedro Costa Gonçalves, dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Coimbra; Manuel de Almeida Damásio, chairman of the Board of Directors of SESC at IPLUSO Instituto Politécnico da Lusofonia; Maria da Conceição Ferreira Soeiro, member of the Board of Directors of SESC at IPLUSO Instituto Politécnico da Lusofonia; and Chen Yuan, director of the International Cooperation and Exchange Office of Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Furthermore, the UM delegation attended a gathering with Macao students who are studying and undertaking an exchange programme in Portugal, in order to learn about their living and learning situations. Over 20 exchange students from UM joined the gathering. The delegation also visited an exhibition showcasing Macao’s successful implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy.

Members of the UM delegation also included: Tong Io Cheng, dean of the Faculty of Law; Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences; and Wang Chunming, director of the Global Affairs Office.