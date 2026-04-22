RAG.org and chainfuelz Launch 100 % Artist-Owned Digital Storefronts with Tokenized Ecosystem for 9M Creators

RAG.org Album Bundle

New platform combines digital storefronts, merchandise, Web3 identity, and tokenized fan engagement powered by Solana Blockchain

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAG.org (Recording Artists Guild), a long-standing platform in IP and royalty management, today announced a major evolution of its core offering—introducing Album Bundle storefronts for artists—alongside a strategic partnership with chainfuelz to launch a fully integrated tokenized creator economy infrastructure.As the global creator economy surpasses $250+ billion and continues to grow rapidly, millions of artists still face fragmented tools, reduced payouts, and limited ownership over their audiences. This launch addresses those challenges by giving creators a unified system for monetization, engagement, and ownership—at a time when direct-to-fan models are rapidly replacing traditional platforms.RAG’s upgraded platform enables artists to monetize directly through dedicated storefront pages on RAG.org, where they can offer Album Bundles—a packaged digital experience that can include music (MP3), digital tickets, PDFs, eBooks, and more. Artists maintain full ownership of their traditional Album Bundle sales, creating a true direct-to-fan revenue model.Each artist storefront becomes a centralized hub for direct-to-fan commerce, now expanded to include branded merchandise and global payment processing, creating a seamless experience for both creators and fans.Building on this foundation, RAG has partnered with chainfuelz to introduce a next-generation tokenized creator economy layer, enabling artists to extend beyond traditional sales into ownership-driven fan ecosystems.Through this integration, artists can mint their name on-chain, launch a 1 billion supply artist token on Solana, deploy a branded wallet at artist.rag.org, and reward fans for actions such as purchases and engagement.Each artist wallet also includes a built-in Web3 ID search and purchase feature, allowing fans to secure personalized usernames tied to the artist (e.g., fan.artist). These Web3 IDs are minted on-chain as tokens and are owned for life by the fan, creating a permanent digital identity within the artist’s ecosystem. These identities can travel across platforms, unlocking exclusive content, perks, and community experiences defined by the artist—while also introducing a new monetization layer tied directly to fan identity.These tokens and Web3 IDs can unlock exclusive content and experiences across platforms including Lookhu, where fans gain access to premium video, live streams, and connected TV experiences through token ownership.Artists also have the option to expand into full token economies by adding liquidity, utilizing fair-launch models, and enabling ongoing participation tied to their ecosystem.To support adoption, RAG is leveraging its internal sales organization to onboard an initial wave of artists, while also hosting educational seminars and live sessions for creators globally interested in launching their own tokenized ecosystems. Initial onboarding is already underway, with broader rollout planned across the RAG platform throughout 2026.Artists and fans can explore the experience and launch their Album Bundle today at: Album Bundle“This is about unlocking a new era of creator monetization,” said Byron Booker, CEO of Lookhu. “Artists can now go beyond content and subscriptions—tokens allow fans to access, participate, and engage in entirely new ways, especially across streaming and connected TV environments.”“Creators globally have been underserved by platforms that take large percentages and control distribution,” said Patrick Maddren, CEO of chainfuelz. “With this model, artists own the relationship—through branded wallets, Web3 IDs, and token rewards—turning every fan interaction into something measurable, valuable, and owned.”With over 9 million artists on the platform, including 7,000+ paid subscribers, the rollout positions RAG as one of the largest creator ecosystems to unify digital commerce, identity, and tokenized infrastructure into a single experience.The combined offering gives artists a full-stack solution: launch Album Bundles, sell merchandise, onboard fans, create identity, reward engagement, launch tokens, and unlock experiences—all from one platform.This marks a major shift in the evolution of the creator economy—where revenue, engagement, and ownership are fully aligned between artist and fan.About RAG.org (Recording Artists Guild)RAG.org is a global platform focused on IP management, royalty distribution, and creator monetization, now expanding into direct-to-fan digital commerce and storefront infrastructure.About chainfuelzchainfuelz is a no-code Web3 onboarding platform that enables creators and brands to launch Web3 IDs, branded wallets, and token reward systems directly from their websites—making it simple to onboard users, drive engagement, and build tokenized ecosystems without technical expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.