Innovatia Technical Services Rebrands as Anovia, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Innovatia Technical Services officially rebranded as Anovia

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK , CANADA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovatia Technical Services Inc. today announced that it has officially rebranded as Anovia Inc ., marking an important milestone in the company’s evolution, supporting its long-term growth strategy.The name Anovia reflects the company’s transformation into an independent, modern IT services organization, while preserving the deep technical expertise, client partnerships, and service excellence that have defined Innovatia Technical Services for decades.“Anovia represents the future of our organization,” said Glenn Skinner, Chief Executive Officer. “While our name is changing, our commitment to our clients, our people, and operational excellence remains exactly the same. This rebrand signals a new chapter—one focused on growth, innovation, and delivering measurable outcomes for the organizations we support.”Built on the proven technical foundation of Innovatia Technical Services, Anovia delivers enterprise-grade IT services including managed IT services , cloud and infrastructure operations, unified communications, IT outsourcing, and specialized technical support. The company continues to support global enterprises and mid-market organizations with a flexible delivery model designed for scale, resilience, and reliability.As part of the rebrand, Anovia is introducing a new corporate identity, including an updated website, refreshed brand assets, and expanded digital channels. These updates are being rolled out alongside direct client communications to ensure a seamless transition, with no disruption to existing services, contracts, or client relationships, and no changes to employment arrangements as a result of the rebrand.“What’s not changing is just as important as what is,” Skinner added. “Our leadership team, delivery organizations, and client-facing teams remain the same. Anovia is built on the same people, values, and technical depth our clients already trust, now with a brand that better reflects where we are headed.”The rebrand supports Anovia’s broader strategy to expand capabilities, strengthen security and compliance programs, and accelerate growth in key markets. The rebrand also positions Anovia to accelerate expansion across North America and global markets, while deepening strategic partnerships and broadening enterprise capabilities.Learn more at: www.anovia.com About Anovia Inc.Anovia Inc. is a global provider of expert-driven IT and technical services, delivering managed IT services, cloud and infrastructure operations, unified communications, and IT outsourcing solutions. Built on decades of technical expertise, Anovia helps organizations across multiple industries and geographies to operate with confidence, scale efficiently, and navigate complex technology environments with confidence, clarity, and control.

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