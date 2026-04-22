Maspeth Federal Savings and Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College Announce Strategic Partnership

Maspeth Federal Savings announces new partnership with the Kupferberg Center for the Arts to support their 2026-2027 seasonal programming.

Investing in the arts is an investment in the health and well-being of our community.” — Thomas Rudzewick, President and CEO

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maspeth Federal Savings is proud to announce a new partnership with the Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) at Queens College. This collaboration underscores Maspeth Federal’s commitment to supporting local communities and turning its core values into tangible impact.As the largest multi-disciplinary arts complex in Queens, KCA serves over 150,000 audience members annually and provides vital arts education to more than 12,000 students and seniors. This partnership will support KCA’s 2026-2027 season and help bring vibrant performances, cultural celebrations and community programs to audiences across Queens borough and beyond.“Investing in the arts is an investment in the health and well-being of our community," said Thomas Rudzewick, President and CEO. “Partnering with KCA enables us to make a positive impact and extend the reach of our commitment to youth education.”Beginning with the KCA’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 3, 2026 , and continuing throughout the summer with free outdoor concerts as part of Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series , this partnership reflects a shared passion for community enrichment and the arts by creating shared experiences that foster family bonds and cultural understanding – in addition to providing world-class arts education experiences. The partnership will continue throughout the year in support of KCA’s family programming and mainstage season.“KCA is thrilled to partner with Maspeth Federal Savings in connecting audiences from Queens with live arts and cultural programming, reflective of the communities we mutually serve,” says Jon Yanofsky, Director of Kupferberg Center for the Arts.About Kupferberg Center for the ArtsThe mission of Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) is to provide high quality accessible and affordable cultural attractions to the Queens College community and the borough’s 2.4 million residents. KCA features world class artists and performances at its main stage campus venues and showcases the talents of emerging and regional artists in off-site, neighborhood settings. A leader in the cultural landscape of Queens, KCA connects residents of the most ethnically diverse region of the nation to their unique cultural heritages, showcasing these arts to a broader audience and highlighting the contributions each makes to the distinct nature of our campus and community. For more information, visit kupferbergcenter.org.About Maspeth Federal SavingsChartered in 1947, Maspeth Federal Savings (MFS) is one of New York City’s longest standing mutual savings banks with over $2.2 billion in assets. MFS provides customer-centric banking services and financial guidance to individuals, families and small businesses across New York City and Long Island as well as financing for residential and commercial properties. Together with members and partners, MFS strives to help as many people as possible live their best and most prosperous lives. For more information, visit maspethfederal.com

Maspeth Federal Savings

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