Shriners Children’s Names World-Renowned Pediatric Surgeon Scott H. Kozin M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Shriners Children’s Introduces Chief Medical Officer Scott H. Kozin, M.D.

Transition signals continued growth, innovation and expanded access to pediatric specialty care worldwide

I want families to think of Shriners Children’s as not only the place to come for compassionate care regardless of the family’s ability to pay, but for the best care for their child.” — Scott H. Kozin, M.D., Shriners Children's Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shriners Children’s has named internationally renowned pediatric hand surgeon Scott H. Kozin, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer, tapping a globally recognized innovator to lead the nonprofit healthcare system through its next phase of growth and medical advancement.Dr. Kozin, who is best known for his integral role in the world’s first successful bilateral pediatric hand transplant surgery, steps into the role at a time when Shriners Children’s is advancing research and educational opportunities and expanding access to high-quality specialty care for children across North America and beyond.As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kozin will provide medical staff leadership and oversee clinical strategy, quality, and patient care across Shriners Children’s vast network of hospitals, outpatient clinics, and outreach locations nationwide, all of which provide care regardless of a family’s ability to pay or insurance status.“I’ve dedicated more than 25 years of my career to Shriners Children’s, and I believe deeply in its mission,” Dr. Kozin said. “This is a healthcare system unlike any other, where physicians are empowered to focus on what matters most: delivering the best care, advancing research, and educating the next generation. My goal is to build on that foundation and continue expanding our impact for children around the world.”Dr. Kozin brings decades of clinical and leadership experience within the organization. After training at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia, he returned as a volunteer surgeon before becoming its first full-time pediatric hand surgeon in 2000. He went on to serve 12 years as Chief of Staff in Philadelphia and most recently held systemwide leadership roles as Chief of Staff Emeritus and Physician Lead for the Shriners Children’s Medical Group.His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as the organization prepares to open the new Shriners Children’s Research Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, this summer, an initiative expected to accelerate breakthroughs in pediatric care.“The Research Institute will be a game changer,” Dr. Kozin said. “The institute will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and share that knowledge beyond our system to benefit children everywhere. I want families to think of Shriners Children’s as not only the place to come for compassionate care regardless of the family’s ability to pay, but for the best care for their child.”Dr. Kozin succeeds longtime Chief Medical Officer Fran Farley, M.D., who retired in February. As part of the leadership transition, Robert “Matt” Bernstein, M.D., will assume the newly created role of Associate Chief Medical Officer, further strengthening physician leadership across the system. Dr. Kozin projects that the nonprofit healthcare system, which currently treats more than 60,000 new patients and families annually, will continue to grow.“We’re going to continue expanding where and how we provide care,” Dr. Kozin said. “My goal is to see us treating more kids, in more places, while continuing to provide the same compassionate and high-quality patient care we’ve become known for over the last 100 years.”About Shriners Children’sShriners Children’s improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

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