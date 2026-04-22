Capital Vacations Announces New Management Partnership with Ocean Club at Atlantic Beach Resort in Westerly, RI

Ocean Club at Atlantic Beach Resort

We’re excited to bring our tools, systems, and expertise to support the Board’s vision—driving revenue, strengthening operations, and elevating the owner and guest experience.” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services for independent vacation ownership resorts, today announced a new management agreement with Ocean Club at Atlantic Beach Resort, a premier coastal destination in Westerly, RI.Following a comprehensive and disciplined evaluation process, Resort’s Board of Directors and the outgoing, retiring management group selected Capital Vacations as its management partner based on the company’s proven ability to deliver measurable financial results while enhancing overall resort operations and guest experiences. The partnership will focus on implementing strategic sales and rental programs designed to generate new revenue, improve occupancy, and support the long-term financial health of the resort.“Capital Vacations stood out to the Board because of their truly comprehensive approach to resort management—bringing together sales, marketing, revenue generation, operations, and owner services under one cohesive strategy,” said Jim Mercurio, Board Member of Ocean Club at Atlantic Beach Resort. “Just as important, they’ve consistently demonstrated tangible, proven results across their portfolio, giving us confidence that their model will not only enhance the overall experience at our resort but also deliver meaningful, long-term financial stability for our owners.”Through this partnership, Capital Vacations will introduce expanded revenue-generating initiatives, including enhanced on-site sales and marketing programs and optimized rental strategies. Additionally, the company will leverage its Capital Advantage platform to improve cash flow, reduce delinquency, and create a more stable financial environment for the Association.“Each resort we partner with has a unique story and strong foundation, and Ocean Club at Atlantic Beach Resort is no exception,” said Capital Vacations Co-President Travis Bary. “We’re excited to bring our tools, systems, and expertise to support the Board’s vision—driving revenue, strengthening operations, and elevating the owner and guest experience.”This new agreement marks the beginning of a strong and promising future for Ocean Club at Atlantic Beach Resort, positioning the property for continued success through financial stability, operational excellence, and an enhanced vacation experience for owners and guests alike.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.