Young Angels Set to Light Up New York for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

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Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s annual fundraiser returns to Manhattan with honoree Elaine Chamberlain and host Bianca Peters on April 27th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York’s philanthropic and social communities are set to gather for an evening of glamour, music and purpose when Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research hosts its 2026 Young Angels Gala at Crane Club in Manhattan on Monday, April 27th, 2026. Taking place at 85 10th Avenue, the event will be hosted by Bianca Peters and will honor Elaine Chamberlain, Founder and CEO of LÁYN and the Stay In Your LÁYN Foundation.Known for bringing together a new generation of supporters in the fight against cancer, the Young Angels Gala has become one of the organization’s signature fundraising evenings. This year’s event promises a festive atmosphere with a whimsical black tie dress code and music by David Katz, Mei Kwok and Neil Jackson, with more entertainment still to be announced. The evening will once again spotlight the energy and commitment of young philanthropists and supporters who are helping advance the mission of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.Founded in 1996, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research supports early career scientists working to develop less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and related blood cancers. Since its founding, the organization has awarded more than $47 million in research grants and has become one of the nation’s leading nongovernmental funders of blood cancer research.Guests may attend the event through a range of ticket and table options. Individual tickets are priced at $300 and include admission, a premium sponsored bar and passed appetizers. An Angel Table is priced at $3,500 and includes six tickets, exclusive lounge seating, and three personal premium bottles of wine and liquor. A VIP Table is priced at $5,000 and includes eight tickets, premium lounge seating, and four personal premium bottles of wine and liquor. A Presenting Table is available for $10,000 and includes 10 tickets, best lounge seating, five personal premium bottles, recognition from the podium and additional sponsor perks.The 2026 Young Angels Gala is led by YPC Founder Ayaan Ahmed. Founding chairs include Andrew Warren, Becca Morris, Hugh Barton and Louie Torrellas. Co-chairs are Adriana Ingenito, Alana Kramer, Aleksandra Sasha Tikhomirova, Alexandrea Lafata, Alex Pita, Alex Ulsvgard, Anjali Peddanna, Anne Li, Catherina Davius, Christina Lo, Cody Chambers, Eric Lerner, Eugenia Bullock, Fer Da Silva, Francesca Minieri, Gabe Galper, Gabriella Oros, Isabella Sylvester, Jason Naylor, Julia Lindenthal, Kyle Persaud, Kseniya Shyrokava, Lauren Summa, Lidiya Oros, Lindsay Karp, Nancy Moeller, Nicoletta Kolpakov, Nicolette Cortez, Renato Ochoa, Ross Pino, Samantha Goldstein, Sarah Amster, Shirin Lofti, Sunaina Shrivastava and Vikrant Patel.Sponsors for this year’s event include, Reve Travel, DCS Services, LVH, Muscari, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, LALO Tequila, HRLM Champagne, East Hampton Shucker, Apres Caviar, Lyre’s Mocktail, Happy Dad, Tres Chicon, Hamptons Muse, Spring 44 Gin, Jeffersons Whisky, Pernod Ricard, Rami Chocolates, Treveri Cellars Prosecco. Guests can expect fun elements such as an immersive candy experience with Rami Chocolates, illustrations from itty bitty new york city and Danielle Rose Fisher, tarot card readings from Autumn Spiritual Solutions and more!For more information regarding the foundation and to reserve tables and tickets, please visit https://onecau.se/_f4yyw1 or https://gabriellesangels.org/events-dates/ypc-gala/ About Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research:Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research funds the nation’s best and brightest scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and related cancers. On average, eighty-eight cents of every dollar directly funds research which to date represents more than $47 million in global giving. For thirty years, the Foundation has honored Gabrielle’s memory by funding the boldest, most cutting-edge ideas in cancer research.For more information, please visit: www.gabriellesangels.org

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