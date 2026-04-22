K’Nesha Ewing, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Mid-TN Labs with Innovation, Integrity, and Community Focus

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodlettsville Entrepreneur Expands Access to Mobile Testing Services Through Modern Solutions and Client-Centered LeadershipK’Nesha Ewing is bringing innovation, accessibility, and professionalism to the testing industry as the CEO and Owner of Mid-TN Labs & Testing, LLC. Through her leadership, the company has become a trusted provider of state-of-the-art mobile laboratory services, delivering convenient and reliable solutions for businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout Middle Tennessee.Mid-TN Labs & Testing offers a broad range of essential services designed to meet both workplace compliance needs and community healthcare demands. The company specializes in rapid DOT and NON-DOT drug testing, breath alcohol testing, background checks, and healthcare diagnostics including strep, flu, and COVID-19 testing. By combining mobility with efficiency, K’Nesha has created a business model that helps clients access critical services quickly and conveniently without sacrificing quality or professionalism.K’Nesha’s ability to lead in this space is rooted in a diverse professional background that spans healthcare, laboratory services, and business operations. Before launching her company, she worked as a Medical Assistant at Tennessee Oncology, where she gained valuable patient care experience in a fast-paced clinical environment. She also served as a Certified Phlebotomist at Medscan Laboratory, sharpening her technical expertise in specimen collection, laboratory standards, and compliance procedures.In addition to her healthcare experience, K’Nesha held roles in administrative support and tax preparation, giving her a strong foundation in organizational management, customer service, and business operations. This combination of clinical and administrative knowledge has given her a unique perspective on operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and client satisfaction—qualities she now brings to every aspect of Mid-TN Labs & Testing.Her educational background further reflects her commitment to service and excellence. K’Nesha completed Licensed Practical Nurse training through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Nashville and also pursued nursing studies at Tennessee State University. These experiences helped shape her understanding of healthcare delivery and strengthened her passion for helping others through accessible, high-quality services.As an entrepreneur, K’Nesha is also committed to encouraging the next generation of women entering the industry. Her advice is simple but powerful: keep pushing forward no matter the obstacles. She believes challenges are inevitable, but persistence, focus, and a willingness to keep learning are the keys to long-term success. According to K’Nesha, determination and resilience will always pay off.Like many growing business owners, she recognizes that increasing visibility and creating a more balanced, consistent flow of work are among the biggest challenges she faces today. However, K’Nesha views those challenges as opportunities to innovate, strengthen marketing strategies, and build lasting relationships with clients and partners.At the center of K’Nesha’s leadership philosophy is integrity. She believes in being honest, ethical, and accountable in every decision she makes. By leading with trust and credibility, she continues to build strong relationships with clients while setting a high standard for service.Through Mid-TN Labs & Testing, K’Nesha Ewing is driving forward-thinking solutions, empowering her team, and delivering dependable services that make a meaningful difference in the communities she serves.Learn More about K’Nesha Ewing:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/knesha-ewing Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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