NFL Alumni Health & Tollo Health Activate in Pittsburgh to Advance Health and Wellbeing Solutions at NFL Draft

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson Leads “Health Lives Here” Campaign

As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have a responsibility to use this moment to create lasting impact... We’re helping players, families take proactive steps toward better health and safety.” — Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the NFL Draft brings national attention to Pittsburgh, NFL Alumni Health (NFLAH) is pioneering a new initiative in partnership with Tollo Health called, Health Lives Here. The health awareness and activations are an introduction to a program launch that will commence this summer in the southeast, with a national rollout set to begin throughout pharmacies this fall.Through this collaboration, NFL Alumni Health and Tollo Health will provide former players, their families, and local communities with critical health education, expert guidance, and accessible tools designed to serve as the front door to health optimization. Paramount to the health journey is countering muscle loss and enhancing health and wellbeing through an exciting medical food breakthrough called Forzet™.Leveraging the national spotlight of Draft Week, the initiative reinforces NFL Alumni Health’s mission: Caring for Our Own, Caring for Our Community, and Caring for Our Kids. Programming will blend grassroots engagement with national media outreach, featuring former NFL players, public health leaders, and prevention experts.“As NFL Alumni and community leaders, we have a responsibility to use this moment to create lasting impact,” said Brad Edwards, CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. “By bringing together trusted partners and proven initiatives, we’re helping players, families, and communities take proactive steps toward better health and safety.”EVENT HIGHLIGHTSHealth Lives Here — Community ActivationApril 23, 2026 | Pittsburgh, PAIn partnership with Tollo Health and Forzet™, this citywide activation will feature the Health Lives Here City Tour, making stops at key locations including Market Square, the Strip District, Mt. Washington, and areas in proximity to the NFL Draft Experience.The event will include:•Appearances by former NFL players and community leaders•A local high school drum line•Giveaways and educational resourcesThe initiative aims to raise awareness of health solutions available through the upcoming Health Lives Here app and empower individuals to make informed, health optimizing decisions. The app will consolidate all wearables data and leverage artificial intelligence to create a personal profile and experience to best help each user maximize benefit.If you would like to sign up to be notified when the app will become available, please sign up at www.healthliveshere.ai MEDIA & PARTNER ACTIVATIONSPro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, will serve as lead ambassador during Draft Week. He will headline media appearances and community engagement efforts, helping amplify the Health Lives Here campaign alongside a team of NFL Alumni Health representatives.ABOUT NFL ALUMNI HEALTHNFL Alumni Health provides trusted resources, programming, and partnerships to improve the health and wellness of former NFL players and their communities through education, prevention, and proactive care initiatives.Follow on social media: @nflalumnihealthLearn more: nflalumnihealth.orgABOUT TOLLO HEALTHTollo Health is a healthcare company marketing unique muscle loss medical food Forzet™targeting the GLP-1 weight loss market, Tollovidaddressing Long COVID viral persistence and Galectovid™ for acute viral infections. Tollo Health is launching an app for consumers to consolidate their telemedicine, health & wearables data, leveraging NuPath AI’s proprietary mental health AI technology and Wellgistics Pharmacy (NASDAQ: WGRX) to build a healthcare ecosystem.For more information, please visit Tollo’s website at www.tollohealth.com ###

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