UHI Medical Clinic Marks Earth Day with New Commitments to Advance Sustainable Outpatient Care using My Green Doctor

Innovative sustainable healthcare for medical clinics and practices empowered by My Green Doctor's expert coaches and technologu

My Green Doctor’s expert coaches and well-paced curriculum allows clinical teams to make practical changes that align environmental responsibility with everyday decision-making.” — Dr. Sack

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Earth Day 2026, My Green Doctor annnounces that UHI Community Care Clinic, located in Opa Locka, Florida, USA, in partnership with the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, has commitmented to a collaboraton with My Green Doctor to strengthen environmental sustainability and climate resilience in its outpatient clinic. First observed in 1970, Earth Day now mobilizes more than one billion people globally each year, underscoring the growing urgency of environmental action across every sector, including healthcare.

UHI has pledged to work with My Green Doctor’s coaching team to earn the Green Practice Recognition Certificate in 2026. The clinics will utilize My Green Doctor’s structured sustainability curriculum designed to identify inefficiencies, reduce resource consumption, and enhance day-to-day operations. The approach supports measurable improvements in energy and water use, waste reduction, and cost management—while encouraging a culture of responsibility that extends to staff and patients alike.

Health system leaders are increasingly recognizing that operational sustainability in their clinics, practices, and ambulatory surgical centers is vital to success of the sustainability goals of the larger health system, and directly contributes to financial gains, safer workplaces, stronger teams, and better patient engagement. My Green Doctor’s expert coaches and well-paced curriculum allows clinical teams to make practical changes that align environmental responsibility with everyday decision-making. This model emphasizes achievable steps, continuous progress, and outcomes monitoring that are both financially and operationally meaningful.

This collaboration is part of a national movement underway across the U.S. healthcare landscape. Outpatient clinics are seeking scalable solutions that deliver both environmental and business value. With hundreds of thousands of clinics and ambulatory care sites nationwide, incremental improvements at the practice level offer a major opportunity at scale.

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About My Green Doctor

My Green Doctor, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, sets an innovative new standard of environmental management for outpatient healthcare. The services include comprehensive evidence-based online resources, expert one-on-one coaching for practice managers and clinician leaders, a proprietary management guide, peer-reviewed patient education tools, and public recognition. My Green Doctor’s methods change the culture of outpatient healthcare with incremental, practical, measurable actions tailored to each clinical site and delivers sustained operational efficiencies and cost savings.

For more information about My Green Doctor and it’s coaching and consulting services, visit https://www.mygreendoctor.org or https://www.mygreendoctor.es (en espanol), or book a conversation: https://calendly.com/mygreendr/book-a-free-conversation.

Contact:

Judy Holm | Aspirations PR

Email: judyh@aspirationspr.com

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