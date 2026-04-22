Celeste Riley, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Literacy, Innovation, and Equity in Education Leadership

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis Educator, Founder, and Systems Builder Advances Multilingual Learning and AI-Ready Pathways for Students, Families, and CommunitiesCeleste Riley is redefining what educational leadership can look like in the 21st century. As a bilingual educator, founder, and systems innovator, she has built a career centered on advancing literacy, technology, and equity for multilingual learners and historically underserved communities. Her work operates at the intersection of Language, Literacy, Logic, and Artificial Intelligence, driven by a steadfast belief that high-quality education should affirm identity while preparing students to thrive and lead in a rapidly evolving digital world.With more than nine years of experience spanning K–12 education, adult learning, nonprofit leadership, and higher education systems, Celeste has emerged as a dynamic force for change in Memphis and beyond. Her professional journey reflects a rare combination of classroom excellence, systems thinking, community advocacy, and entrepreneurial vision. Whether teaching reading intervention, leading dual language instruction, mentoring educators, or building new frameworks for student success, she has consistently focused on one mission: expanding opportunity through education.Throughout her career in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Celeste has served in a range of impactful roles, including Instructional Lead Teacher, Reading Specialist, Computer Science integrator, and Dual Language Lead Teacher. In each position, she has become known for her ability to translate research into measurable student outcomes. Her data-driven and culturally responsive approach has produced one to two grade levels of growth in a single semester for many students, particularly multilingual learners who have historically faced barriers to academic advancement.Those results have earned her multiple nominations for Teacher of the Year and Reading Specialist of the Year, honors that reflect not only her classroom impact but also the trust and admiration she has built among students, families, and colleagues. Yet Celeste’s influence extends far beyond her own students. She is widely recognized for building educator capacity by designing and leading professional development in the Science of Reading, UFLI implementation, ESL integration, and computational thinking. Her ability to equip other educators with practical tools and high-impact strategies has multiplied her reach across schools and learning communities.At the center of her entrepreneurial work is CelestED Consulting PLLC, the firm she founded to help schools, districts, and families create transformative outcomes for English language learners and underserved students. Through this platform, Celeste partners with educational institutions and communities seeking innovative, evidence-based solutions to persistent achievement gaps.Her signature framework, the L³AI™ methodology—Language × Literacy × Logic with AI—blends structured literacy practices, culturally relevant pedagogy, and emerging technologies to create future-ready learning environments. Designed for both children and adult learners, the model ensures that students gain rigorous academic foundations while also developing the critical thinking, digital fluency, and leadership skills needed in today’s workforce.For Celeste, technology is not simply about efficiency or novelty. It is about access, empowerment, and equity. She advocates for the responsible use of AI and educational technology as tools that can personalize learning, expand opportunity, and accelerate student growth when implemented thoughtfully. At a time when educators across the nation are navigating how to integrate emerging technologies, Celeste stands out as a leader committed to ensuring those innovations remain human-centered, culturally responsive, and ethically grounded.Her leadership has also reached into governance and public policy. Celeste previously served as a Student Commissioner for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and as a Student Trustee for the University of Memphis, where she contributed to conversations around access, equity, and postsecondary success. In those roles, she brought a valuable perspective shaped by lived experience, educational practice, and a deep understanding of how systems impact student outcomes.Beyond institutional leadership, Celeste has remained deeply engaged in grassroots community development. She is a four-year facilitator with the Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) in Memphis, where she helps parents grow as civic leaders, advocates, and agents of change within their schools and neighborhoods. She has also collaborated with organizations such as Latino Memphis, MICAH, and 901 Vecindarios, supporting initiatives that strengthen families and elevate community voice.As a current union leader with the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) and elected Board of Directors Elementary Position 2 with the United Education Association (UEA), Celeste works collaboratively with district leadership in collaborative conferencing to improve planning structures, support educators, and advance equitable working and learning conditions across schools. Her ability to navigate both advocacy and partnership underscores a leadership style rooted in courage, service, and solutions.She is also a TECA Alumni and an AIedu Cohort Member, affiliations that further reflect her commitment to innovation, professional growth, and educational leadership at the forefront of change.Celeste’s passion for leadership development includes mentoring the next generation of educators. She works with preservice teachers from the University of Memphis, Rhodes College, and Liberty University, coaching them in instructional excellence, reflective practice, and culturally responsive pedagogy. By investing in emerging educators, she is helping shape classrooms and school systems well beyond her own direct reach.Her academic background reflects the same commitment to lifelong learning that defines her professional life. Celeste holds a Master of Liberal Studies from the University of Memphis, with a focus on educational Latinx gaps in the Midsouth and ESL equity, as well as a Reading Specialist credential from Christian Brothers University. She is currently completing the National Aspiring Principals Fellowship through Bank Street Graduate School of Education and earned a Certification in AI Business Strategy from Johns Hopkins University. Fluent in both Spanish and English, she brings a global and multilingual lens to every aspect of leadership and learning.At her core, Celeste describes herself as a curious explorer and builder. Whether launching systems inside schools, founding a consulting practice, or working toward the creation of a private all-girls STEAM² academy, she is motivated by the desire to create pathways where none previously existed. Her long-term vision is not only to educate students but to cultivate future leaders who are confident, compassionate, technologically fluent, and equipped to transform their communities.Celeste attributes her own success to a deep love for teaching and an unwavering belief in the potential of every student. Those convictions were shaped by teachers who changed the trajectory of her life while she was growing up in the public school system. Her 5th-grade ELA teacher made literacy come alive, her 7th-grade Spanish teacher affirmed that her home language was a strength, and her 9th-grade math teacher helped her move from struggling to succeeding. Their influence taught her that when educators truly see students, they can change lives forever.That lesson remains the foundation of her work today. Celeste views teaching as an act of leadership—one that affirms identity while equipping students with the literacy, technological skills, and confidence to succeed. The legacy she is building is one where students graduate not only with strong academic foundations but as bold, STEAM-ready leaders prepared for college, careers, entrepreneurship, and an AI-driven future.The best career advice Celeste says she ever received was to be herself and never underestimate her abilities. It is a philosophy she now passes on to young women entering education and STEAM fields. She encourages them to master their craft, own their voice early, and invest deeply in literacy, technology, data, and leadership. In her view, expertise creates confidence, and confidence creates influence.Celeste also urges young women to seek mentors while trusting their own lived experiences. Language, culture, and perspective, she believes, are powerful assets that help identify problems others may overlook and inspire solutions that matter. Her message is direct: do not wait for permission to lead. If a gap exists, build something. If a system is not serving students, learn how it works—and then improve it.Celeste sees one of the greatest opportunities in education today as ensuring that women with expertise and diverse perspectives are positioned to lead innovation. She believes women of color, bilingual women, women in STEAM, and women whose leadership is increasingly visible bring the adaptability, insight, and resilience needed to address complex challenges. When these voices help shape the future of AI, education, and policy, the result is stronger and more inclusive systems for everyone.Despite an ambitious professional agenda, Celeste remains grounded in the values that matter most to her: family, adventure, and presence. As a mother of seven daughters, family is the foundation of everything she does. It shapes how she defines success, how she leads, and how she serves. Adventure fuels her curiosity, whether through travel, cross-cultural experiences, or riding motorcycles with her husband. Presence, meanwhile, guides her relationships with students, colleagues, and loved ones alike. She believes showing up fully is one of the most powerful forms of leadership.As education systems nationwide search for ways to close opportunity gaps, integrate new technologies, and prepare students for a changing future, leaders like Celeste Riley offer a compelling blueprint. Her career demonstrates that innovation and equity are not competing priorities—they are inseparable. Through vision, service, and relentless belief in human potential, she continues to help students dream boldly, act with confidence, and lead with purpose.Learn More about Celeste Riley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/celeste-riley Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.