Influential Women Profiles: Melissa Gilbo, Heart-Centered Leader, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Women’s Business League

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a National Community Where Women in Business Connect, Grow, and ThriveBoston, Massachusetts — Melissa Gilbo is a visionary entrepreneur, community builder, and nationally recognized leader redefining how women connect and grow in business. As the Founder and CEO of Women’s Business LeagueWBL, she has built a national community for women in business rooted in meaningful relationships, collaboration, and real opportunity.What began as a local networking group has evolved into a thriving national ecosystem where women entrepreneurs and professionals come together to build businesses, expand their networks, and support one another in powerful, lasting ways. Through WBL, Melissa has created a space where connection is not just encouraged, it is the strategy. The impact of this work is deeply felt. Members consistently share how their businesses, confidence, and lives have been transformed through the relationships and opportunities built within the community.“Connection has the power to change everything,” said Gilbo. “We are not just helping women grow their businesses; we are helping them step into who they are meant to become. The work we are doing at Women’s Business League is changing lives, and we hear it from our members every single day.”Melissa is also the Founder of Melissa Gilbo Consulting, where she partners with entrepreneurs to operationalize their vision, strengthen their brand, and take strategic action toward sustainable growth. She also works with founders and organizations to build and scale communities that drive connection, engagement, and long-term business growth. Her work blends practical business strategy with authentic leadership, helping founders turn ideas into measurable results.“With everything moving so fast and so much happening behind screens, real human connection has never been more valuable,” Gilbo added. “The women who prioritize relationships, show up consistently, and lead with authenticity are the ones building businesses that last.”With a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Merrimack College, Melissa’s career spans more than two decades of leadership, entrepreneurship, and business development. She has co-founded and led multiple ventures, including 978 Services, LLC and Rise Recruiting, bringing a depth of experience across industries. Across every role, her focus has remained the same: building communities and creating opportunities where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to grow.Her commitment to impact extends beyond business. Melissa has supported philanthropic initiatives with organizations including the Awesome Foundation, PANDAS Network, Citizens Inn, and the National Reye’s Syndrome Foundation. Her leadership approach blends strategy with empathy, ensuring that both clients and community members are equipped with the tools, confidence, and support to move forward.Melissa’s work has earned notable recognition, including being named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Boston by Women We Admire and a Massachusetts Mogul by the Massachusetts Business Network. These honors reflect not only her business success but also her commitment to elevating others and creating meaningful impact.Known for her authenticity, resilience, and ability to bring people together, Melissa continues to lead a growing national movement of women in business. Her philosophy is simple but powerful: relationships first, business follows.Whether building a national community, advising founders, or supporting causes close to her heart, Melissa Gilbo remains committed to helping women rise together.When she is not leading and building, she enjoys time on the water with country music playing, gathering around a campfire with family and friends, and making memories. Work hard, play harder.Learn More About Melissa Gilbo:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/melissa-gilbo Or through Women’s Business LeagueAbout Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and amplify their voices. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women highlights stories that inspire impact and change.

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