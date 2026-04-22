Leap’s Virtual Power Plant Network Avoided 335,000 Tons of Avoided Emissions as Grid Demand Surges

Leap enabled the avoidance of over 335,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions between 2022 and 2025

New data highlights the growing role of virtual power plants in decarbonizing the grid while supporting reliability and affordability.

This milestone reflects the real, measurable impact our partners are delivering today, and the even greater role VPPs will play in decarbonizing the grid in the years ahead.” — Jason Michaels, CEO, Leap

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leap, the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs), today announced that its partner network has enabled the avoidance of over 335,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions between 2022 and 2025, the equivalent of over 100,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year. This impact reflects both the direct displacement of fossil fuel generation during grid events and the broader system benefits of enabling more renewable energy to come online.U.S. power grids are under increasing strain from AI-driven load growth, more frequent extreme weather events, and ongoing supply shortages. Virtual power plants are a critical solution to maintain reliability, keep energy affordable, and reduce reliance on fossil fuel generation. Leap’s latest analysis shows that VPPs are already delivering measurable carbon reductions today, while unlocking even greater system-wide impact over time.“On Earth Day, we’re reminded that virtual power plants are essential to building a more reliable, affordable, and clean energy system,” said Jason Michaels, CEO of Leap. “Every time a VPP responds to grid needs, it’s supporting reliability, reducing reliance on fossil generation, and enabling more renewables to come online. This milestone reflects the real, measurable impact our partners are delivering today, and the even greater role VPPs will play in decarbonizing the grid in the years ahead.” Leap’s analysis is based on a framework that combines platform data on enrolled capacity and dispatch activity with industry-standard assumptions around grid emissions and renewable generation. The estimate includes direct emissions avoided when VPPs dispatch in place of marginal fossil fuel plants, as well as the larger system-wide impact of supporting increased renewable energy integration. Participation in VPPs also creates new revenue streams for distributed energy resources, supporting continued investment and deployment that expands their overall impact on emissions reduction over time.“Our partnership with Leap is rooted in a shared mission to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy system,” said Geoff Ferrell, SVP - Virtual Power Plant Business at sonnen. “Together, we’re demonstrating that virtual power plants can deliver meaningful emissions reductions while bolstering grid reliability.”About LeapLeap is the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs). Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to demand response and other grid services revenue streams for the providers of battery storage systems, EV chargers, smart building technologies, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Managing over 400,000 energy sites and devices across U.S. energy markets, Leap empowers more than 100 technology partners and their customers to unlock new value and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources. Visit leap.energy to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.