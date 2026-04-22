From Quantum Cryptography to AI Data Centers: Public Companies Present at April 23 Virtual Investor Conference

Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings Investors can request one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives.

Agentic AI, Adtech, AI Compute, Clinical Decision Support, and Quantum Defense on the April 23 Agenda

You go from a quantum cryptography pitch to a modular AI data center to an AI healthcare platform across the course of a day.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference , a B2i Digital Featured Conference , taking place Thursday, April 23, 2026.The conference features executive presentations from public companies spanning quantum cryptography, agentic AI for media and entertainment, AI-powered AdTech, maritime robotics and navigation, medical imaging, AI data center infrastructure, data center consolidation, distributed energy, and AI-driven healthcare.Each company has 30 minutes on the agenda for a live presentation and Q&A. Investors watching live can submit questions through the platform, and meeting requests with management open through the VIC site. Presentations stay available on demand after the event.B2i Digital partners with Virtual Investor Conferences as Official Marketing Partner, supporting each event through digital marketing, social media, and company profiles.“Getting a range of companies in a single day is a lot to absorb, and that’s what makes the format work. You go from a quantum cryptography pitch to a modular AI data center to an AI healthcare platform across the course of a day. It compresses what would otherwise be weeks of calls, and the live format means investors are hearing management answer questions in real time rather than reading about it in a press release or a boring SEC filing,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.Investors can request one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives here:For more details, please visit:Presenting companies include:9:30 AM ET: Exail Technologies (OTCQX: EXALF | EPA: EXA)10:00 AM ET: AI Era Corp. (OTCID: AERA)10:30 AM ET: 01 Quantum Inc. (OTCQB: OONEF | TSXV: ONE)11:00 AM ET: BrandPilot AI Inc. (OTCQB: BPAIF | CSE: BPAI)11:30 AM ET: 4DMedical Limited (Pink: FDMDF | ASX: 4DX)12:30 PM ET: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS)1:00 PM ET: ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: CNTM)1:30 PM ET: BluSky AI, Inc. (OTCID: BSAI)2:00 PM ET: Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF | CSE: AIDR)For registration and company profiles, please visit:Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationOTC Markets Group Inc.Virtual Investor Conferencesinfo@virtualinvestorconferences.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.Media:

Nine AI and technology companies are presenting at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 23, and investors can book one-on-one meetings.

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