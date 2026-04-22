Influential Women Highlights Susan Luskin: Leading Expert in Benefits Administration and Section 125 Plan Design

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner of Diversified Administration, Inc. Brings 50+ Years of Experience in Employee Benefits, Compliance, and Tax-Advantaged Plan StrategySusan Luskin is a seasoned benefits administration expert and the Owner of Diversified Administration, Inc., a leading Section 125, HRA, COBRA administration, ACA, and 5500 filings firm in South Florida. Since founding the company in 1992, Susan has helped employers and health insurance agents implement customized medical expense reimbursement plans, reduce health insurance premiums, and assist with compliance for Department of Labor and IRS regulations. Her decades of experience have made her a trusted consultant and educator in the field, guiding companies to improve employee benefits while maximizing tax savings.With a B.A. from the University of Maryland in education, an M.A. from Florida Atlantic University in Spanish linguistics, and more than 50 years of experience in benefits administration, Susan is recognized as a nationally published expert on Section 125 Internal Revenue Code issues and other tax-advantaged strategies. She holds multiple professional designations, including FLMI, CLU, CEBS, RHU, and ChHC, and serves as a certified instructor for agent licensing and continuing education in Florida. Through her interactive seminars and client-focused approach, she empowers employers and employees to navigate complex benefits structures with clarity and confidence.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Susan has also contributed significantly to industry leadership and education. She has served in key roles with NABIP Broward, including CE Chair and Program Chair, supporting ongoing professional development within the insurance and benefits community.Susan attributes her success to the guidance of mentors like Chuck Smith, who helped launch her company, as well as the support and encouragement of attorneys and HR professionals she has worked with throughout her career.The best career advice she has ever received is simple but lasting: make sure you look forward to Mondays—because if you do not, you may not be in the right role.To young women entering her industry, Susan emphasizes that the field changes every day. She encourages adaptability and cautions that those who rely on “that’s the way we have always done it” thinking may struggle in such a fast-evolving profession.The values most important to Susan in both her personal and professional life are embracing change, taking initiative, and committing to continuous learning. Even in semi-retirement, she continues to provide strategic guidance, share her expertise, and mentor professionals in the benefits administration and insurance community, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence and impact.Learn More about Susan Luskin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-luskin or through her profile on Diversified Administration, Inc., https://www.div125.com/team/susan-p-luskin/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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