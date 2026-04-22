Influential Women Spotlights Jillayne Torrey Flanders: Advancing Equity, Leadership, and Whole-Child Education

SOUTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Education Consultant Brings 27 Years of Principal Leadership to Statewide and National Initiatives in Early Childhood Education, SEL, and School ImprovementJillayne Torrey Flanders is a seasoned education consultant with deep expertise in early childhood education, social-emotional learning, and leadership development. Based in Southampton, Massachusetts, she is currently self-employed, providing consulting services to state agencies, school districts, nonprofits, and national education organizations. Jillayne holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education/Environmental Science, a Master of Education in Educational Administration, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study (CAGS) in Educational Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, bringing a systems-level perspective grounded in decades of educational leadership.Jillayne spent 27 years as an elementary school principal in Massachusetts, leading PK–6 schools and supporting diverse school communities across two districts. Her career reflects a sustained commitment to whole-child education, equity, and instructional excellence. Following her retirement from district leadership, Jillayne continued to influence the field through executive roles, including serving as Associate Director and Executive Director of the Massachusetts Elementary School Principals’ Association, and most recently as Executive Director of the Center for Educational Improvement (CEI). In that role, she also served as Co-Principal Investigator on a federal SEED grant supporting the Compassionate School Leadership Academy.As a consultant, Jillayne has partnered with a wide range of organizations, including the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Department of Early Education and Care, Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Zaentz Early Childhood Initiative, Boston College’s ConnectED, SEL4MA, and the National Association of Elementary School Principals. Her work focuses on antiracism strategies, equity-centered children’s literature, mentoring, and educational leadership development.Across her career, Jillayne Torrey Flanders has remained committed to cultivating inclusive school cultures, strengthening leadership capacity, and improving outcomes for young learners through evidence-based, equity-driven practices that support the whole child.Learn More about Jillayne Torrey Flanders:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jillayne-flanders Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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