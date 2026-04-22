Paulette Hare, MBA, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Operational Growth and Educational Excellence at Oakmont

CHARDON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overseeing School Development, Facility Expansion, and Student Success Across Midwest Charter School SystemsChardon, Ohio — Paulette Hare, MBA, is a distinguished leader in education with more than 25 years of experience driving operational excellence across early childhood, K–12, and charter school systems. As Executive Director of Operations at Oakmont Education, she leads strategic initiatives focused on organizational growth, school development, facility expansion, and multi-site operational management across a portfolio of schools throughout the Midwest.In her role, Paulette oversees new school launches, building renovations, and long-term facility planning, working closely with contractors, vendors, school leaders, and community stakeholders to ensure each project aligns with educational goals and operational standards. Under her leadership, Oakmont Education has strengthened operational efficiency, optimized vendor partnerships, and successfully launched multiple new schools, expanding access to high-quality education for students across diverse communities.Paulette holds an MBA in Project Management and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Family Studies from Ursuline College. She began her career at KinderCare Learning Centers, where she advanced from Center Director to District Manager, building a strong foundation in early childhood education, staff development, program quality, and organizational leadership. These formative experiences shaped her commitment to student-centered environments and effective educational operations.Before joining Oakmont Education, Paulette held leadership positions at Cambridge Education Group and Pre-K Solutions, where she contributed to marketing, development, and operational strategy for charter school and early childhood education programs. Her career also includes experience in the financial sector as a Branch Manager at Charter One Bank, where she developed expertise in team leadership, financial oversight, customer service, and organizational performance.Throughout her career, Paulette has remained deeply committed to educational equity. She is passionate about creating safe, supportive, and opportunity-rich learning environments where under-resourced students can earn high school diplomas and industry-recognized certifications. She is widely recognized for her hands-on leadership style and her dedication to student achievement, often prioritizing time to attend graduations and celebrate the success of students whose lives have been transformed through education.Paulette attributes her success to the guidance and encouragement of mentors and role models who have shaped both her professional development and personal values. Their insight has challenged her to think critically, maintain high standards, and remain committed to continuous growth. She also credits the unwavering support of her family, whose belief in her has provided the confidence to take risks, persevere through challenges, and stay focused on long-term goals.Her success is further grounded in her strong attention to detail, disciplined work ethic, and commitment to lifelong learning. Paulette believes that consistent effort and a willingness to grow are essential to meaningful progress. Above all, her passion for educational equity continues to guide her leadership, motivating her to create opportunities that foster positive change for students and communities.The best career advice Paulette has ever received is to focus on leaving success in her path by building others up along the way. She has embraced this philosophy throughout her career, emphasizing that helping others grow in confidence and capability creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond individual achievement.To young women entering the education field, Paulette encourages confidence in pursuing a wide range of career paths within education. While teaching remains essential, she emphasizes that impactful work extends far beyond the classroom. Every role—whether instructional, operational, or administrative—plays a vital part in shaping student success and strengthening educational systems.As she continues her professional journey, Paulette is focused on sharing insights from her career path, the mentors who have influenced her, and the evolving needs of modern education. She also hopes to inspire others by demonstrating how leadership in education can take many forms and how meaningful impact can be made at every level of the system.Paulette identifies several ongoing challenges in the charter school sector, including securing consistent funding, developing strong partnerships with local school districts, and addressing transportation needs for students. For schools undergoing expansion or renovation, additional challenges such as zoning restrictions, site selection, supply chain disruptions, and rising construction costs can further impact timelines and resource allocation.Despite these challenges, she sees significant opportunity within the sector. Charter schools are uniquely positioned to increase access to education by removing barriers and meeting students where they are in their academic journeys. Through expanded programming, career-focused certifications, and innovative learning pathways, schools can enhance student outcomes and create long-term community impact.The values most important to Paulette in both her personal and professional life are passion, equity, and perseverance. She remains committed to expanding access to education for all students, particularly those with limited resources, and to supporting pathways that promote literacy, graduation, and post-secondary success. For Paulette Hare, witnessing students walk across the graduation stage continues to be one of the most meaningful rewards of her work, reinforcing her dedication to education and its transformative power.Learn More about Paulette Hare:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/paulette-hare or through her profile on Oakmont Education, https://www.oakmontedu.org/leadership/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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