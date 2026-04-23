PEL Learning Centers Announces Strategic Leadership Transition at Newark

Leadership Transition at Newark Facility PEL Learning Centers - Learning Center For Kids PEL Math & English Program -

PEL Learning Center Newark transitions to new owners Ms. Wan & Mr. Pitt, continuing its mission with proven methods to build student confidence and success.

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEL Learning Centers has announced a significant transition in the local leadership of its Newark facility, marking a new chapter for the supplemental education provider in the region. Effective March 1, 2026, the Newark PEL Learning Center has transitioned to new ownership and management, with Ms. Wan and Mr. Pitt assuming full operational responsibilities.To celebrate this special moment, the founders of PEL, Mr. Han Fung and Ms. Low, joined the team at the Newark center . It was a heartfelt day filled with flowers and smiles as Ms. Carmen handed over the keys to the new owners. While the faces in the front office are changing, the mission remains the same: making sure every child in Newark has the tools they need to feel confident in the classroom.Ms. Wan and Mr. Pitt aren’t just business owners; they are passionate about education. They plan to keep using the "" PEL Method ,"" which is a simple way of teaching that meets kids where they are. Instead of just giving students answers to memorize, they coach them through four steps: Introduction, Coaching, Scaffolding, and Articulation, until the student can explain the work in their own words.Ms. Carmen felt a mix of emotions as she said goodbye to the center she loved. ""It has been such a joy watching these kids grow up and get better at their schoolwork,"" she said. ""I am so happy to leave the center in the hands of Ms. Wan and Mr. Pitt. I know they care about these families just as much as I do, and I know our students are in great hands.""The founders, Mr. Han Fung and Ms. Low, were there to support the hand-off. Mr. Fung shared that the goal of PEL is about more than just better grades; it’s about changing a child’s character. ""We want kids to be independent,"" Mr. Fung explained. ""We are so glad to have Ms. Wan and Mr. Pitt joining us. They have the heart and the energy to keep this center a place where kids feel safe to learn and grow.""The Newark center uses teaching styles that really work. For Math, they use the ""Singapore Math"" way. This helps kids see math in their heads using pictures and objects before they try to solve hard problems on paper. For Reading and Writing, they use the ""Spalding Method."" This uses sight, sound, and touch to help kids learn phonics and spelling so they can become great readers. These programs help everyone from little kids in Pre-K all the way up to high schoolers.Parents in Newark have already seen great results. You can read their kind words and stories on Google and Yelp. One parent shared on Yelp that their child went from struggling with math to being one of the best in the class in just six months. Another parent on Google mentioned how the teachers at the center really took the time to explain things that the regular school teacher didn't have time for.Ms. Wan and Mr. Pitt are excited to meet more families in the neighborhood. ""We want every parent to know that we are here for them,"" Ms. Wan said. ""Every child learns differently, and we are going to make sure no one gets left behind. We want our students to leave here feeling like they can take on the world."" Mr. Pitt also promised that the change in management will be smooth, and all current classes will continue as usual.At PEL, it isn’t just about books. The teachers also help kids learn how to stay organized, set goals for themselves, and study on their own. These are life skills that will help them long after they graduate.The Newark center is open after school and on weekends to fit into busy family schedules. The new team is officially in charge now and is looking forward to a great spring semester with their students.About PEL Learning Center:PEL Learning Centers help kids from Pre-K to 12th grade get better at Math and English. We believe that every child can be a great student if they have the right coach. By using proven teaching methods and focusing on building a child's confidence, we help students across Northern California reach their goals and enjoy learning.

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