Influential Women Kahley Jaeke-Berry — Expanding Access to Integrative Mental Health Care

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Access to Mental Health Care Through Coordinated Services, Education Support, and Collaborative Clinical CareKahley Jaeke-Berry is a dedicated Family Advocate and Psychiatric Case Manager at REFINE Psychiatry, where she provides comprehensive support and resources for families navigating the complexities of mental health care. With more than six years of experience in the behavioral health field, Kahley specializes in helping clients access psychiatric services, navigate insurance systems, identify appropriate providers, and connect with residential and outpatient treatment programs aligned with their individual goals. She also serves as a strong advocate for students of all ages, ensuring they receive appropriate accommodations and support through IEPs, 504 plans, and college-level resources.Kahley’s work sits at the intersection of clinical and holistic mental health care. She provides case management and advocacy while also developing mental health curriculum and facilitating group therapy, with a focus on expanding access to care and addressing systemic barriers. Her approach emphasizes the mind–body connection and is grounded in trauma-informed care, helping clients better understand the root causes of their symptoms. Kahley integrates evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and psychodynamic therapy with complementary and alternative approaches. She is also currently training in equine therapy, Reiki, and sound healing to further support individuals whose needs have not been fully met by traditional treatment models.In her role, Kahley works closely with a wide network of professionals, including psychiatrists, neuropsychologists, therapists, and hospital systems, to help remove barriers to care and improve continuity of treatment. Her collaborative approach focuses on rebuilding trust, reducing fragmentation in services, and promoting long-term stability and healing for the families she supports. Through coordination and advocacy, she plays a key role in helping clients better navigate complex behavioral health systems.Kahley holds a Bachelor of Science in Counseling Psychology from Washington College and is currently pursuing her Master’s in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy at Pepperdine University. Her professional background spans residential treatment programs, foster care systems, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children on the autism spectrum. Across these settings, she has developed expertise in individualized treatment planning, clinical assessment, evidence-based practices, and comprehensive documentation.Throughout her career, Kahley has also taken on leadership roles focused on team development, burnout prevention, and delivering effective individual and group counseling. She is committed to creating collaborative care environments where providers work together to support clients in achieving restored functioning, long-term success, and improved quality of life. Her work reflects a strong dedication to fostering spaces where authenticity, psychology, and human connection intersect to support healing and empowerment.Kahley attributes her success to a deep awareness of what it means to be human and the resilience required to navigate life’s challenges, particularly as a woman working in the behavioral health field. She notes that while the emotional demands of this work can be significant, she remains motivated by gratitude and by witnessing individuals move through adversity toward healing, self-discovery, and renewed purpose.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Kahley is actively involved in volunteer work with regional centers supporting individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities. She also coaches a high school girls’ volleyball team, where she focuses on empowering young women to build confidence, discipline, and resilience. In her personal time, she enjoys yoga, walking, dog training, and participating in community-based activities that support self-care and connection.Kahley Jaeke-Berry remains committed to lifelong learning, mentorship, and advancing the behavioral health field through compassionate advocacy and collaborative care. Her work continues to support individuals and families in achieving greater stability, empowerment, and authentic living across Orange County.Learn More about Kahley Jaeke-Berry:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kahley-jaeke-berry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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