SARAH ZOHAR SELECTED FOR TOP FEMALE TRAILBLAZER IN INTERIOR DESIGN BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Sarah Zohar at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Zohar was recently selected for top Female Trailblazer in Interior Design for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to have Sarah Zohar as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”With over a decade of experience in the design and build industry, Sarah Zohar has established herself as a leading expert in her field. As the Owner and Lead Interior Designer at Sarah Z Designs, she is known for transforming high-end residential spaces into luxurious, functional sanctuaries.Sarah’s expertise spans interior design, architecture, construction, CAD drafting, detailed installations, and luxury home building. She is celebrated for delivering exceptional, personalized design solutions that reflect each client’s unique needs and aesthetic.Passionate about enhancing her clients’ lifestyles through thoughtful design, Sarah draws inspiration from nature, fashion, food, architecture, science, and travel. Her ability to seamlessly blend beauty, functionality, wellness, and innovation has positioned her as a top-tier leader in the industry. Fluent in multiple languages and experienced with international clientele, Sarah’s artistic vision and vibrant approach continue to set her apart as one of the most forward-thinking and influential designers in the field.Before embarking on her career path, Sarah graduated from the Art Institute of Ft Lauderdale, where she developed her foundation in design and honed her skills. She has worked on exclusive projects in Miami and Broward counties, including Aventura, Bal Harbour, and Sunny Isles Beach, as well as secondary homes in New York City, The Hamptons, and Deal, NJ.Throughout her illustrious career, Sarah Zohar has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was awarded for Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Year as well as the Empowered Woman Award. This year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She was also recently inducted into Bombshell Boss Babes 2026. She and her team will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her current selection of Top Female Trailblazer in Interior Design.Looking back, Sarah attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: www.sarahzdesigns.com Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHcpyV0PBEA About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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