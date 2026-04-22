Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Set to Reach $1210.82 Billion by 2030

Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Report Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Report Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market to Surpass $1,211 billion in 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices market is estimated to account for nearly 11% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the elder care services and assistive devices market in 2030, valued at $378 billion. The market is expected to grow from $296 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term care, rising demand for home-based and assistive care solutions, growing healthcare expenditure and supportive government initiatives, and the expanding adoption of advanced assistive technologies across North America.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the elder care services and assistive devices market in 2030, valued at $329 billion. The market is expected to grow from $259 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising aging population requiring long-term care services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases driving demand for assistive devices, expanding healthcare infrastructure and home-based care solutions, and strong government support and funding for elderly care programs, enhancing accessibility and service adoption.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market In 2030?

The elder care services and assistive devices market is segmented by offering into services and assistive devices. The services market will be the largest segment of the elder care services and assistive devices market, segmented by offering, accounting for 87% or $1,051 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be driven by increasing demand for home care and long-term care services, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, higher preference for personalized and assisted living solutions, and supportive government initiatives for elderly care.

The elder care services and assistive devices market is segmented by funding into private and public. The private market will be the largest segment of the elder care services and assistive devices market, segmented by funding, accounting for 65% or $792 billion of the total in 2030. The private funding market will be supported by the rising affordability of premium elder care services, increasing preference for personalized and home-based care solutions, growing investments from private players and venture capital firms, expanding availability of advanced assistive devices, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and the increasing aging population with higher disposable incomes.

The elder care services and assistive devices market is segmented by end user into hospitals, home care settings, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and other end users. The home care settings market will be the largest segment of the elder care services and assistive devices market, segmented by end user, accounting for 43% or $523 billion of the total in 2030. The home care settings segment will be supported by the growing aging population preferring in-home care, rising demand for cost-effective and personalized healthcare solutions, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring continuous monitoring, advancements in remote patient monitoring and assistive technologies, expanding availability of home healthcare services, and strong government initiatives promoting aging-in-place and community-based care models.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the elder care services and assistive devices market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape healthcare delivery models, long-term care infrastructure, assistive technology adoption, patient independence standards, and service accessibility across global aging populations.

Rapid Growth In Aging Population – The rapid growth in the aging population is expected to be a major growth driver for the elder care services and assistive devices market by 2030. Rising life expectancy combined with declining fertility rates is significantly enlarging the elderly demographic, thereby driving higher demand for long-term care services and assistive devices. This demographic transition is placing continuous pressure on healthcare systems and increasing dependence on elder care solutions worldwide. Consequently, the rapid growth in the aging population is expected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual market growth.

Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases – The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to significantly drive the elder care services and assistive devices market by 2030. The rising occurrence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among the elderly is accelerating the need for continuous care and assistive technologies. These health issues often reduce mobility and independence, increasing reliance on mobility aids, monitoring devices, and home care services. As the burden of chronic diseases grows with age, it continues to reinforce long-term market demand. As a result, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to contribute around 2.4% annual market growth.

Rising Adoption Of Home Healthcare & Assistive Technologies - The rising adoption of home healthcare & assistive technologies is expected to act as a key growth driver for the elder care services and assistive devices market by 2030. There is a growing shift toward home-based care and advanced assistive technologies, driven by the preference for “aging in place.” Innovations such as smart monitoring systems, mobility aids, and AI-enabled devices are enhancing independence and quality of life for elderly individuals. This trend is further supported by favorable government initiatives and increasing awareness, thereby accelerating market adoption. Therefore, the rising adoption of home healthcare & assistive technologies is anticipated to support approximately 2.1% annual market growth.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Elder Care Services And Assistive Devices Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the services market and the assistive devices market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $313 billion in market value by 2030, driven by growing demand for home-based and long-term care solutions, rapid advancements in assistive technologies, and expanding government initiatives and healthcare spending. This growth reflects the increasing focus on improving quality of life for the elderly, enhancing accessibility and independence, and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, thereby fuelling substantial expansion within the broader elder care services and assistive devices market.

The services market is projected to grow by $264 billion, and the assistive devices market by $49 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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