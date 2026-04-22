WTT Solutions Expands Custom EHR Integration Services Following Proven Healthcare Delivery Record

WTT Solutions

WTT Solutions delivers custom EHR integration services that eliminate data silos, automate workflows, and ensure HIPAA compliance for US healthcare.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WTT Solutions , a US-based healthcare software development company, today announced the full availability of its custom EHR Integration service , designed to help healthcare providers, clinics, and digital health startups connect fragmented systems into a unified, HIPAA-compliant data infrastructure.The announcement builds on a track record of delivered healthcare projects — including a complex billing automation platform for US-based DME providers and a telemedicine application serving patients across Europe.The Problem: Fragmented Systems Cost Healthcare Providers More Than They RealizeHealthcare organizations routinely operate across multiple disconnected platforms with no reliable data bridge between them. The result is manual re-entry, duplicate records, delayed clinical decisions, and compliance exposure.Healthcare organizations struggle with incompatible EHR systems, resulting in data silos, delayed access to patient information, and inefficient care coordination. For growing clinics and digital health companies, this friction doesn't just slow operations — it directly impacts patient outcomes and revenue cycle performance.From the Field: What Integration Failure Actually CostsWTT Solutions built BFLOW — a comprehensive automated billing platform for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers across the US healthcare market — over an 18-month engagement.The client's core problem was a manual billing and claims workflow that created cash flow delays, compliance risk, and heavy administrative overhead.After delivery:Automated payment processing ensured faster payments and reduced delays associated with manual reconciliation.The system met healthcare industry standards, reducing audit risks and increasing the approval rate for claims.Automation reduced manual data entry and claim management tasks, allowing staff to focus on more critical business operations.Recurring rental claims and payment applications were handled automatically, speeding up the overall claims cycle.The BFLOW engagement required building a compliant, automated payment system aligned with US healthcare standards — precisely the systems integration challenge that EHR custom integration projects face.In a separate engagement, WTT Solutions delivered a telemedicine platform for a German healthcare client. The app successfully launched on Google Play, meeting client goals and enhancing digital healthcare services, with multilingual support expanding global reach. The platform's architecture was designed to allow future integration with broader healthcare systems — a requirement increasingly standard across European digital health deployments.What WTT Solutions Delivers on EHR IntegrationWorkflow Automation EHR integration solutions automate data workflows, reducing manual tasks so healthcare teams can focus on patient care while systems handle data synchronization efficiently.Real-Time Data Access EHR integration services enable real-time access to patient data across systems, improving decision-making, reducing errors, and ensuring coordinated care delivery.Standards-Based Interoperability WTT Solutions implements FHIR, HL7, and other healthcare standards to ensure seamless data exchange between systems, reducing integration complexity and improving system compatibility.HIPAA-Compliant Security EHR integration solutions feature HIPAA-compliant security measures for safe data exchange, protecting patient information while enabling seamless system interoperability.Built for Healthcare Organizations That Can't Afford Integration FailureThe service is tailored for three core client profiles: healthcare providers modernizing legacy infrastructure, EHR vendors needing custom API bridges to third-party platforms, and digital health startups building products that must connect to existing clinical systems from day one.WTT Solutions analyzes existing systems, develops custom integration solutions, and ensures seamless data flow between different platforms, with an approach that prioritizes security, efficiency, and user experience while maintaining regulatory compliance.About WTT SolutionsWTT Solutions is a software development company specializing in healthcare IT, founded in 2016. The company serves clients across the US and Europe, delivering custom healthcare platforms, EHR systems, telemedicine solutions, and dedicated development teams. WTT Solutions is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.Contact: 📧 info@wtt-solutions.com 📞 US: 945.352.5002

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