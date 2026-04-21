CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from San Diego Male Community Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in San Diego on April 21, 2026.

At about 1 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Rudy Beltran had removed his GPS device. Officials immediately launched a search and conducted an emergency count of the MCRP, confirming Beltran was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Beltran, 50, is 6 feet, one inch tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue short-sleeved shirt.

Beltran was most recently received from San Diego County on Sept. 17, 2009, sentenced to 28 years for carjacking as a second striker, with enhancements for prior felony convictions of a serious offense.

Anyone who sees Beltran or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 911, or contact Special Agent Guillermo Lopez at 619-666-5523.

The MCRP is a voluntary program for male incarcerated persons who meet the eligibility criteria. Approved participants serve the end of their sentences in the community, in lieu of confinement in state prison.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Rudy Beltran