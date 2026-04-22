Roadway Moving Keeps Its Word: 'The Blue Promise' Redefines Eco-Friendly, Customer-First Moving This Earth Day

Roadway Moving's eco-friendly reusable bins

Roadway pairs closed-loop reusable bins with AI-driven routing and virtual surveys to cut cardboard waste, fuel use, and emissions across U.S. markets.

At Roadway, our DNA is built on the principle of treating every move like our own. As we expand our footprint nationwide, we are proving that you don't have to sacrifice kindness for profitability.” — Ross Sapir

NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadway Moving , the premier national moving and storage provider and Official Moving Partner of the New York Yankees and Chicago Bulls, today announced the nationwide expansion of its “Blue Promise” initiative. This company-wide eco-friendly strategy, centered on a proprietary circular logistics model, marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to scale customer-first growth through measurable sustainability outcomes.While reusable bins have long been an industry staple, Roadway’s Earth Day 2026 launch introduces a data-driven, AI-assisted approach to waste reduction, integrating Human-Directed AI to optimize interstate routes and systematically minimize the carbon footprint of every move. The initiative is designed to improve both environmental impact and operational efficiency at scale.Key Eco-Friendly Initiatives for 2026:The Klein Blue Circular Model: Moving beyond standard bin rentals, Roadway has implemented a closed-loop logistics system for its signature reusable bins, designed to eliminate a majority of single-use cardboard across its core markets, including New York City, Los Angeles , San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Denver, and Dallas. The system tracks bin lifecycle usage to reduce waste and increase reuse rates across markets.AI-Optimized Route Intelligence: Leveraging advanced operational AI, Roadway has reduced idling time and fuel consumption through real-time traffic and weather analysis, ensuring the most efficient delivery paths for local and interstate moves. This approach improves route efficiency while reducing fuel-related emissions per move.Virtual Inventory Assessments: By deploying AI-powered virtual surveys, Roadway has reduced the need for in-person estimator travel by 45% across pilot markets, significantly lowering the company’s indirect emissions while providing customers with faster, more accurate quotes. This reduction is based on internal operational comparisons between virtual and in-person estimate volumes across 2025–2026 test markets."At Roadway, our DNA is built on the principle of treating every move like it's our own," said Ross Sapir, Founder & CEO of Roadway Moving. "As we expand our footprint nationwide, we are proving that you don't have to sacrifice kindness for profitability. Our Blue Promise initiative isn't just about a different colored bin; it’s about a smarter, more sustainable way to move the world forward."About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008 by Ross Sapir, Roadway Moving has grown from a New York City startup into a national moving and storage provider. The company completes more than 30,000 moves annually, operates a fleet of 180 trucks, and employs more than 700 people nationwide. Roadway is fully licensed, bonded, and insured with active federal and state authority for local, interstate, and international relocations.Roadway maintains:99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate91 Net Promoter Score (NPS)93 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)Headquartered in New York City, Roadway operates company-managed facilities across major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle.The company provides residential, commercial, and international relocation services, including professional packing, custom crating, and white-glove handling for high-value items. Roadway operates more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse space, including climate-controlled storage in New York.Roadway maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star average rating across Google, Yelp, and Angi, and holds an A+ rating and is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau.

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