iRely Recovery Adopts ROSC Model, Beginning Discharge Planning From Day One of Admission

iRely Recovery official logo Front entrance of iRely Recovery treatment center in Sherwood Forest, California Outdoor wellness pool area at iRely Recovery in Sherwood Forest, California

The Los Angeles treatment center has adopted a Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care model that begins mapping life after treatment from day one of admission.

If you wait until someone is about to leave to figure out where they are going, you have spent the whole program working toward nothing specific. At iRely, the future is the starting point.” — Vinsent Franke, CEO, iRely Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRely Recovery , a detox and residential addiction treatment center in Sherwood Forest, California, operates on a clinical principle that sets it apart from most treatment facilities in Los Angeles: by the time a patient settles into their first full day of care, the team is already planning for the day they leave.That is not a figure of speech. At iRely, discharge planning is a day-one activity. The clinical team sits down with each patient at intake and begins mapping the life they are working toward. Where do they want to be in six months? What does stability look like for them in a year? What relationships, career goals, housing needs, and community connections need to be in place for recovery to hold? The answers to those questions shape everything that happens during the residential stay. Treatment is not built around the program. It is built backward from the destination. It is built on the individual's strength-based positions.The framework behind this approach is called Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care, or ROSC. It is a clinically validated model recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that treats recovery as a long-term, community-connected process rather than a fixed program with an exit date. ROSC is practiced at a relatively small number of facilities nationwide and remains rare among Los Angeles-area treatment centers. At iRely Recovery, it is not a supplementary offering. It is the operating standard the entire clinical team works within.In practice, ROSC at iRely means that housing support, employment resources, peer connections, mutual-help programs, and primary care linkages are not handed to a patient in a folder on their last day. They are identified, discussed, and built into the treatment plan during the residential stay itself. By the time a patient transitions out of iRely, the infrastructure for the next phase of their life is already in place, not something they are figuring out alone on the other side of discharge.ROSC also recognizes that recovery looks different for every person. Some patients connect with 12-step programs. Others find grounding in SMART Recovery, faith-based approaches, or mindfulness-centered frameworks. The model does not assign a single path. It builds the support structure around whatever path holds genuine meaning for the individual, because sustained recovery depends on commitment, and commitment depends on personal relevance.The result is a treatment model in which the work inside the facility and the life outside it are designed together from the beginning. That alignment, between where a person is on day one and where they are headed long after discharge, is what iRely's ROSC approach is built to create.iRely Recovery accepts most major insurance plans. The admissions team is available at 818-262-3537 or at irelyrecovery.com . Licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (License No. 191516). LegitScript certified.About iRely RecoveryiRely Recovery is a licensed detox and residential addiction treatment center in Sherwood Forest, CA, built on a Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care model. Located at 17524 Napa St between Hollywood and Malibu. Most major insurance plans accepted.

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