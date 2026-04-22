Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Size Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Analysis Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Segments

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $5.64 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market to Surpass $5 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Hospital Supplies market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $73 billion by 2030, with Autonomous Surgical Robotics to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,218 billion by 2030, the Autonomous Surgical Robotics market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the autonomous surgical robotics market in 2030, valued at $1.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the strong presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries, rising investments in surgical automation technologies, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and continuous technological advancements supported by leading medical device companies across North America.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the autonomous surgical robotics market in 2030, valued at $1.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high adoption of advanced surgical technologies, increasing investments in robotic-assisted surgery systems, rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions, and the country’s strong presence of leading medical device companies driving innovation in autonomous surgical robotics.

Request A Free Sample Of The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=27218&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market In 2030?

The autonomous surgical robotics market is segmented by type into interventional surgical robots, assisted surgical robots, minimally invasive surgical robots, and other types. The minimally invasive surgical robots market will be the largest segment of the autonomous surgical robotics market, segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The minimally invasive surgical robots market will be supported by the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising demand for precision and reduced surgical complications, growing adoption of advanced robotic technologies in healthcare facilities, expanding investments in smart operating rooms, improving patient recovery outcomes, and the strong focus on enhancing surgical efficiency and accuracy.

The autonomous surgical robotics market is segmented by application into urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiology surgery, neurology surgery, and other applications. The orthopedic surgery market will be the largest segment of the autonomous surgical robotics market, segmented by application, accounting for 34% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The orthopedic surgery market will be supported by the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted procedures, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, growing aging population, advancements in minimally invasive surgical technologies, expanding hospital investments in precision surgical systems, and increasing demand for improved surgical outcomes and faster patient recovery.

The autonomous surgical robotics market is segmented by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users. The hospital market will be the largest segment of the autonomous surgical robotics market, segmented by end user, accounting for 70% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The hospital market will be driven by increasing adoption of advanced robotic surgical systems, rising number of complex surgical procedures, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding preference for minimally invasive surgeries, higher patient inflow in hospital settings, and continuous technological advancements in autonomous surgical robotics.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Autonomous Surgical Robotics market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global autonomous surgical robotics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive and high-precision surgeries, advancements in AI, machine learning and surgical automation, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and accelerating the adoption of next-generation robotic technologies across healthcare systems worldwide.

Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive And High-Precision Surgeries – The rising demand for minimally invasive and high-precision surgeries will be a major growth driver for the autonomous surgical robotics market by 2030. The market is strongly influenced by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, which help reduce recovery time, complications, and length of hospital stays. Autonomous surgical robots improve precision and consistency, leading to better clinical outcomes and minimizing human error. These advantages are boosting adoption across specialties such as orthopedics, cardiology, and urology. Furthermore, enhanced patient outcomes and improved operational efficiency are encouraging hospitals to invest in advanced robotic technologies. Consequently, the rising demand for minimally invasive and high-precision surgeries is expected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In AI, Machine Learning, And Surgical Automation – The advancements in AI, machine learning, and surgical automation will significantly drive the autonomous surgical robotics market by 2030. Continuous innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling greater autonomy in surgical systems. These technologies support real-time decision-making, seamless imaging integration, and enhanced surgical precision. Autonomous functionalities reduce reliance on surgeon variability and promote standardized procedures. Ongoing investments in research and development, along with the introduction of next-generation robotic platforms, are further accelerating market expansion during the forecast period. As a result, advancements in AI, machine learning, and surgical automation are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Aging Population - The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population will act as a key growth catalyst for the autonomous surgical robotics market by 2030. The rising global incidence of chronic diseases, along with a rapidly aging population, is driving the demand for surgical procedures. Older patients often require more complex and frequent surgeries, increasing the need for precise and efficient robotic systems. Autonomous surgical robots enable better management of high surgical volumes while improving outcomes for high-risk patients. This demographic trend is creating sustained demand for advanced surgical solutions across healthcare systems. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population is anticipated to support approximately 2.2% annual growth in the market.



Access The Detailed Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-surgical-robotics-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the interventional surgical robots, the assisted surgical robots market, the minimally invasive surgical robots market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2.6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive and high-precision surgical procedures, rising adoption of robotic-assisted technologies across multiple specialties, continuous technological advancements in AI and automation, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and surgical innovation, and expanding utilization in complex and high-risk surgeries. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving patient outcomes, reducing surgical errors, and enhancing operational efficiency, fuelling transformative growth within the broader autonomous surgical robotics market.

The interventional surgical robots market is projected to grow by $0.5 billion, the assisted surgical robots market by $1 billion, the minimally invasive surgical robots market by $1 billion, and the other types market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.