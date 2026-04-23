Raise Named Market Leader in Ardent Partners’ 2026 Report

Raise recognized as a Market Leader in Ardent Partners' 2026 report for driving innovation and scalability in digital staffing and direct sourcing.

Being recognized by Ardent Partners as a Market Leader reinforces our commitment to helping build workforce programs that are more agile, transparent, and aligned with long-term talent strategies.” — Tim Masson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raise, a workforce solutions company specializing in direct sourcing strategies, today announced it has been named a “Market Leader” in the 2026 Digital Staffing and Direct Sourcing Technology Advisor Report by Ardent Partners.

The annual report evaluates providers who are shaping the digital staffing and direct sourcing technology landscape. Ardent Partners, a leading research and advisory firm, assesses organizations based on several criteria, including platform capability, innovation, enterprise scalability, market impact, and the ability to help organizations transform how they access and manage contingent talent. According to the report, “Raise’s portfolio of next-generation workforce offerings and services, particularly within the direct sourcing and recruitment realms, have positioned the organization as a Future of Work-oriented solution, driving innovation, scalability, and transformational change across the talent landscape.”

Raise’s recognition reflects the company’s continued investment in building modern, flexible workforce solutions that help organizations access talent more effectively while improving visibility, governance, and program outcomes.

“Being recognized by Ardent Partners as a Market Leader reinforces our commitment to helping build workforce programs that are more agile, transparent, and aligned with long-term talent strategies,” said Tim Masson, CEO of Raise.

The Ardent Partners report highlights providers that are enabling movement beyond traditional staffing models towards technology-enabled approaches for sourcing and managing talent. These solutions help enterprises improve access to skilled professionals, reduce dependency on traditional staffing markups, and gain greater insight into workforce performance and spending.

Organizations that successfully combine technology, strategy, and operational execution are best positioned to unlock the full value of direct sourcing, says the report. Raise’s approach focuses on delivering a connected experience, helping clients, suppliers, our partners, and contractors engage more efficiently while maintaining compliance and program transparency.

“Raise was built on the belief that our worker engagement model should feel simpler and more transparent,” Masson added. “This recognition validates the work we are doing every day to create better workforce experiences for clients and the professionals who power their organizations.”

To learn more about Raise’s recognition and download the report overview, visit:

https://raiserecruiting.com/ardent-partners/

About Raise

Raise is a workforce innovation partner that helps organizations access, engage, and manage talent through modern contingent workforce strategies like Direct Sourcing, Global EOR/AOR and Supplier Management. Raise exists to connect people in meaningful work — deploying more than 100,000 workers annually for some of the world's most recognized brands, combining cutting-edge technologies with deep human expertise to deliver faster, smarter solutions. As a Certified B Corporation and PAIR Certified organization, Raise is committed to responsible business practices, inclusive workforce strategies, and delivering measurable impact for clients, candidates, and communities.

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