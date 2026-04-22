Influential Women Showcases Abigail K. Lloyd: Co-Founder and Illustrator Blending Art and Literature for Young Readers

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Children’s Literacy Through Imaginative Storytelling, Illustration, and Multidisciplinary Creative WorkAbigail K. Lloyd is a multidisciplinary artist, author, and illustrator dedicated to storytelling through both visual and written mediums. She is the Co-Founder and Illustrator at Toadstool Books, a children’s publishing company committed to making literacy engaging, accessible, and fun. Since 2025, Abigail has collaborated with her sister to develop imaginative children’s books such as Alphabet Hide and Seek and Bug Stew, while continuing to expand new projects designed to inspire young readers. Her work spans illustration, book design, and creative project management, reflecting a strong dedication to both artistic expression and the publishing process.In addition to her work in children’s literature, Abigail is an accomplished author with a diverse body of published work. She has written a novel, Those Aren’t Real Lemons, as well as three poetry collections: A Deception Garden, LIMINAL, and Eulogies, in Legacy, Starting. She continues to broaden her literary reach through expanded distribution channels, including IngramSpark and hardback editions featuring custom-designed book jackets. Her writing often explores themes of family dynamics, personal growth, and the complexity of human experience, blending emotional depth with visual storytelling.Abigail’s artistic and academic foundation began at the University of Arkansas, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education with a concentration in sculpture and painting. This training helped shape her creative discipline and technical versatility across multiple media. She later pursued a Master’s Degree in Professional Counseling at Amridge University, which further enriched her understanding of human behavior, communication, and emotional development—insights that now influence both her literary voice and her approach to creating content for young audiences.Abigail is also a member of the National Oil Painting Society and the American Counseling Association, where she engages with professionals across both artistic and counseling disciplines. These affiliations support her continued growth as both a creator and communicator, bridging the gap between expressive arts and human-centered understanding.The values most important to Abigail in both her personal and professional life are service, community, and meaningful impact. She actively brings these values to life through her involvement with nonprofit organizations, including Atlanta Inner City Ministry, Intersection in Northwest Arkansas, and the Cave of a Dulum, where she contributes to efforts focused on support, outreach, and empowerment.Inspired by her family’s legacy in education and mentorship from influential teachers, Abigail K. Lloyd’s work reflects a lifelong commitment to creativity, learning, and accessibility in literature. Through her writing, illustration, and publishing efforts, she continues to build stories that resonate with readers of all ages while fostering imagination, emotional connection, and a love of reading.Learn More about Abigail K. Lloyd:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/abigail-lloyd or through her profile on Toadstool Books, https://www.toadstoolbook.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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