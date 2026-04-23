Sciensus Showcases New Data at ISPOR and ASCO 2026, Strengthening Leadership in Rare Disease and Oncology Care

Evidence-driven insights advance treatment access and care delivery in complex conditions

The data from these studies underscores Sciensus’ role in amplifying the patient voice to help inform better treatment access, patient support and outcomes.” — Noolie Gregory, Head of Evidence Generation, Sciensus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus today announced five accepted abstracts across ISPOR 2026 (May 17–20, Philadelphia) and the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026 (May 29–June 2, Chicago), reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for patient access, real-world evidence generation and scalable care delivery in rare diseases and oncology.Findings from all five posters highlight three key priorities for life sciences partners:• Closing evidence gaps in rare and complex conditions• Improving patient access and experience through home-based treatment models• Leveraging digital and AI solutions to scale care and generate richer real-world dataDriving Scalable Evidence Collection in Rare Diseases (ISPOR 2026)At ISPOR, Sciensus will present three studies advancing the generation and application of real-world evidence in rare diseases:- “An Effective Methodological Framework for Executing Multinational, Patient-Centred Cross-Sectional Surveys in Rare Diseases” – this multinational, patient-centred survey framework, developed with Disc Medicine, demonstrates a scalable model for generating high-quality, generalisable data across rare conditions. This data has been selected for the Rare Disease Poster Tour, a curated tour of high-impact posters being introduced as a new feature at ISPOR this year. The framework demonstrates that with the right design and partnerships, we can generate high-quality, patient-centred evidence in a way that is both operationally feasible and commercially meaningful.- “Surveying Treatment Access and Support for Rare Diseases in Europe” – a multi-country patient access study, conducted with Rare Patient Voice (Konovo), demonstrates the value of listening directly to patients and caregivers across Europe, to pinpoint where access is breaking down and to provide an opportunity to design services that truly reduce burden and improve real-world outcomes for people living with rare diseases.- “Pilot Evaluation of AI-Enabled Ambient Speech Capture in Home-Based Care: Reducing Administrative Burden and Enhancing Real-World Evidence Generation for Complex Therapies” – an AI-enabled ambient documentation pilot (CareTranscribe) to evaluate reducing administrative burden, improving data capture and enhancing in-home clinical interactions. In addition, it will assess the ability to collect contextual insights from home-based care such as adherence barriers, education needs and practical treatment challenges, which might support enriched RWE generation outside controlled environments.Posters will be displayed on 18 May and 20 May.Advancing Oncology Care Delivery (ASCO 2026)At ASCO, Sciensus will present two studies, highlighting new insights into oncology patient experience and access:- “Patient-Reported Barriers to Treatment Access and Home Delivery in Cancer Care Across Five European Countries” – a study among European cancer patients, conducted in collaboration with Rare Patient Voice (Konovo), identifies fragmentation in treatment access and inconsistent availability of home delivery services, highlighting clear opportunities to improve continuity of cancer care and patient experience.- “Patient-Reported Experience of Home-Based Oncology Care Among Privately Funded UK-Based Patients: Results From a Multi-Modal Outreach Survey” – a UK-based survey assessing patient satisfaction and the value of oncology homecare models, with actionable recommendations from patients to optimise service delivery and enhance overall quality of care.Abstracts will be displayed online and at the meeting, beginning on 21 May.About SciensusSciensus is a life sciences organisation specialising in patient access, engagement and insight solutions. The company supports patients with complex and chronic conditions through homecare services, digital tools and real-world data capabilities, partnering with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies across the UK and Europe.For more information, please visit www.sciensus.com

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