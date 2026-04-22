Influential Women Spotlights Amy Augustine, MBA, CSCP: Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Champro

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Global Supply Chain Transformation Through Strategic Leadership and Operational ExcellenceAmy Augustine, MBA, CSCP, is a transformational supply chain executive recognized for her expertise in operational transformation, strategic sourcing, and digital operations. With more than two decades of experience, she has built a career leading high-performing teams, developing scalable processes, and delivering measurable results in complex, global environments. She currently serves as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Champro, where she oversees end-to-end global supply chain operations, including sourcing, logistics, distribution, and inventory optimization across multiple distribution centers in the United States and the Dominican Republic.In her leadership role, Amy is responsible for ensuring operational efficiency and resilience across a dynamic international supply network. Her work focuses on improving visibility, streamlining processes, and driving performance across procurement, warehousing, and fulfillment functions. Under her leadership, supply chain operations are aligned to support business growth while maintaining efficiency, accuracy, and service excellence.Before her current role, Amy spent more than 16 years at U.S. Cellular, where she managed over $1 billion in spend and led major initiatives in business strategy, procurement, and network supply chain operations. One of her most notable achievements was transforming reverse logistics into a profit-generating function, reducing unusable inventory from $1 million to $16,000 per month. Her work consistently emphasized collaboration, innovation, and inclusion across cross-functional teams, strengthening both operational outcomes and organizational culture.Amy’s professional background also includes consulting and corporate leadership roles, where she supported operational excellence, process improvement, and strategic sourcing across a variety of industries. Her ability to translate complex supply chain challenges into scalable solutions has made her a trusted leader in both domestic and global operations.She holds an MBA from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago and is certified as a Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP). Amy is also an active member of the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), where she has been recognized with the ASCM Award of Excellence – Supply Chain Leader and served on its Board of Directors from 2022 to 2025. In addition, she mentors emerging professionals through programs such as the Lilly Leadership Institute at Miami University and contributes to community initiatives with the Tri-Town YMCA.Amy credits her success to the guidance and support of mentors and colleagues, including Christine Barnhart, Denise Lintz, and Naomi Birman, who encouraged her to push beyond limitations while leading with authenticity and impact. She also acknowledges the influence of her parents, whose values, discipline, and example helped shape her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence.The best career advice Amy has received came from her mentors, particularly Christine Barnhart, who supported her career development and strategic growth, and Denise Lentz, who encouraged her to pursue new opportunities and step confidently outside her comfort zone. These lessons have played a key role in shaping her leadership approach and professional advancement.The values most important to Amy in both her professional and personal life are humility, trustworthiness, and strong ethics. She strives to apply these principles in every decision and interaction, fostering integrity-driven leadership in the workplace.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Amy prioritizes time with her family, especially her son. She is actively involved in his soccer activities, attending games and practices, and supporting his extracurricular pursuits. Balancing her leadership career with family life allows her to lead with purpose, perspective, and fulfillment both personally and professionally.Learn More about Amy Augustine:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amy-augustine Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.