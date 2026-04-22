Get Featured Founder Rachel S. Lee Expands Brand Growth Through PR Distribution, SEO, and Digital Marketing

Rachel S. Lee, Get Featured Founder

Rachel S. Lee Drives Business Growth Through Strategic PR and Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Featured Founder Rachel S. Lee continues to help entrepreneurs, executives, and businesses grow their visibility through strategic public relations, SEO-focused press distribution, and digital marketing. As an entrepreneur and brand strategist, Rachel has built a reputation for helping clients strengthen credibility, increase online exposure, and create long-term business momentum through media placement and brand positioning.As the founder of GetFeatured.com , Rachel has developed a results-driven approach that goes beyond traditional publicity. Her work focuses on helping clients gain media exposure that not only builds trust with audiences but also supports search engine visibility, brand authority, and stronger online presence. By combining PR distribution with digital marketing strategy, Rachel helps clients turn press coverage into measurable value across multiple channels.A key part of Rachel’s approach is helping brands benefit from the lasting impact of press release distribution and online media placements. In addition to increasing visibility, strategic distribution can support SEO by creating more search visibility around a brand, business, or personal name. It can also help clients build powerful credibility through “As Seen On” recognition, giving them stronger positioning when featured on reputable media platforms and publication networks.Rachel recognized early on that many traditional PR services were often inaccessible to emerging businesses, entrepreneurs, and growing brands. In response, she launched GetFeatured.com to offer a more practical and effective model centered on media distribution, visibility, and return on investment. The platform was designed to help clients access strategic press opportunities that support both immediate exposure and long-term digital brand growth.With a background in communications and public relations, along with agency experience in Southern California, Rachel has built a strong foundation in media strategy, branding, and digital outreach. She studied communications and public relations at Humboldt State University, where she developed the academic background that would later support her work in brand messaging, PR, and marketing strategy. Combined with hands-on industry experience, Rachel has created a business model grounded in both strategy and execution.Over the years, Rachel has become known for identifying opportunities that help brands stand out in competitive markets. Her understanding of media visibility, search presence, and online credibility has made her a trusted resource for businesses looking to strengthen public perception and expand their reach. Through her leadership, GetFeatured.com continues to support clients across industries with PR and digital marketing strategies designed to help them gain recognition, improve discoverability, and build authority.As businesses place increasing importance on online credibility and brand trust, Rachel remains focused on helping clients use PR as a tool for broader growth. From media distribution and SEO-related visibility to enhanced branding through “As Seen On” opportunities, her work reflects a continued commitment to helping businesses grow their influence in a fast-moving digital landscape.About Rachel S. Lee Rachel S. Lee is an entrepreneur, public relations strategist, and digital marketing expert. She is the founder of GetFeatured.com, a platform that helps brands, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders increase visibility and credibility through public relations and digital marketing strategies. With a background in communications, branding, and media engagement, Lee has built a strong reputation for helping clients grow their authority and reach.About GetFeatured.comGetFeatured.com is a press release company that helps businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals increase visibility and credibility through strategic media opportunities. Designed to provide accessible, results-driven PR solutions, the company supports clients in building stronger brand presence, market authority, and long-term recognition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.