Les Canon LLC Expands Operations with New Location in McKinney, Texas

Les Canon LLC moving company

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Les Canon LLC is proud to announce the opening of its second location in McKinney, Texas. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence and better serve residential and commercial customers throughout the area. Founded nearly five years ago, Les Canon LLC has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable, efficient, and detail-oriented moving services. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on safety, the company has quickly become a go-to choice for individuals and businesses seeking a stress-free moving experience.The new McKinney location will allow Les Canon LLC to meet increasing demand in the region while maintaining the high standards that have defined the company since its founding. By expanding its operations, the company aims to provide faster response times, greater availability, and improved service coverage for local and long-distance moves.“At Les Canon LLC, our goal has always been to make moving as smooth and secure as possible for our customers,” said Mohamed, owner of the company. “Opening a second location in McKinney is an exciting step forward and it shows us that we are doing the right thing with our moving service.”One of the key factors behind the company’s success is its dedicated team of skilled professionals. Each team member is carefully trained to handle every aspect of the moving process with precision and care. From packing and loading to transportation and unloading, the Les Canon LLC crew pays close attention to detail, ensuring that every item is protected and handled safely.In addition to its experienced staff, Les Canon LLC operates its own fleet of moving trucks. This enables the company to maintain full control over logistics and scheduling, ensuring reliability and consistency for every move. Customers benefit from well-maintained equipment and a streamlined moving process from start to finish.The company offers a wide range of services tailored to meet diverse client needs, including residential moving, commercial relocations, packing services, and long-distance moves. With a customer-first approach, Les Canon LLC works closely with each client to create a customized moving plan that fits their timeline and budget.As Les Canon LLC continues to grow, the company remains committed to its core values: professionalism, reliability, and attention to detail. The opening of the new location in McKinney reflects not only business expansion but also a dedication to serving the community with the highest level of care.

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