MALAYSIA POSITIONS AS ASEAN’S DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE POWERHOUSE AT DCCI EXPO 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia is accelerating its push to become a regional powerhouse in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI), as the Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure (DCCI) Expo 2026 returns on 12–13 May 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).Set against the backdrop of surging demand for AI-ready infrastructure, sovereign cloud capabilities, and sustainable energy solutions, DCCI Expo 2026 comes at a critical inflection point in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey. As the nation advances its ambition to become an AI Nation by 2030, the Expo will serve as a strategic platform to align policy, investment, and industry capabilities to power the next phase of growth.Malaysia’s datacentre market, valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2025, is projected to more than double to USD 13.57 billion by 2030, while the cloud services market is expected to reach USD 15.02 billion by 2032. This rapid expansion reflects not only strong market demand, but also Malaysia’s growing attractiveness as a trusted digital investment destination within ASEAN.(Source: ResearchAndMarkets via Business Wire; Arizton Advisory & Intelligence; Data Bridge Market Research)The Expo is supported by key national agencies, with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the Ministry of Digital, returning as Strategic Partner, underscoring its continued mandate in driving Malaysia’s digital economy and enabling a future-ready public-private partnership ecosystem.MDEC Chief Executive Officer, Anuar Fariz Fadzil said Malaysia’s rise as a regional digital infrastructure hub requires strong ecosystem coordination across investors, innovators, technology providers, policymakers and local industry enablers to ensure sustainable, value-creating growth.“DCCI Expo 2026 comes at a pivotal moment as Malaysia strengthens its position as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and innovation. As we advance the nation’s digital economy, platforms like DCCI play an important role in attracting high-value investments, accelerating ecosystem development and advancing our aspiration to become an AI Nation by 2030,” said Anuar.“By bringing together global investors, industry leaders , and policymakers, this public-private initiative strengthens the foundation for a trusted, more resilient, secure and future-ready digital ecosystem that empowers local talent and businesses to thrive in the AI era,” he added.The Expo is further strengthened by the participation of leading government and regulatory bodies, including the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Personal Data Protection Department, PLANMalaysia, CyberSecurity Malaysia, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC). This strong coalition reflects a coordinated national approach spanning policy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and sustainability.DCCI Expo 2026 will convene over 1500 senior decision-makers and industry leaders, from across key sectors such as finance, telecommunications, healthcare, e-commerce, and energy. The event is designed not only as a knowledge-sharing platform, but as a high-value deal-making environment where strategic partnerships, investments, and infrastructure developments are initiated.This year’s agenda will address the most pressing priorities shaping the digital economy, including AI-ready data centres, sovereign GPU cloud ecosystems, hybrid cloud transformation, and sustainable infrastructure development. Industry leaders and global practitioners will lead critical discussions on scaling infrastructure to meet exponential AI demands, while ensuring resilience, security, and environmental responsibility.Leading technology providers and solution innovators, including NEXTDC, Synology, Virtasant, Roxtec, ManageEngine, CommScope, and others, will showcase cutting-edge solutions across the entire datacentre and cloud infrastructure value chain by offering direct access to technologies that enable next-generation digital transformation.As global demand for AI, cloud, and data-driven services continues to rise, Malaysia is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity through its strategic location, strong policy framework, and growing digital ecosystem. DCCI Expo 2026 will play a vital role in reinforcing this position by connecting local capabilities with global expertise, accelerating innovation, and unlocking new economic opportunities.The upcoming edition promises two days of high-level dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and impactful business engagement by cementing its role as Malaysia’s premier platform for digital infrastructure advancement.For more information, visit: https://malaysia.dccisummit.com/ About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.About MDECMalaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is the national agency under the Ministry of Digital driving Malaysia’s digital economy. Celebrating 30 years of accelerating digital transformation, MDEC leads the Malaysia Digital (MD) initiative, fueling innovation, investment, and inclusive growth across the digital landscape. Guided by the pillars of digital rakyat, digital economy, and digital government, MDEC champions Malaysia’s path to becoming an AI Nation by 2030 and partners globally to build a resilient, competitive digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.mdec.my

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