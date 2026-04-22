Influential Women Features Kim Schott: Bringing 32+ Years of Energy Leadership and SCADA Expertise to Consulting

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Energy Executive, Project Management Professional, and Founder of Peace of Mind Web Design LLC Applies Operational Excellence to Technology and Small Business SolutionsKim Schott is a seasoned energy industry professional with more than 32 years of experience specializing in SCADA systems, project management, and team leadership. Throughout her distinguished career, she has led diverse technical teams with a strong focus on collaboration, empowerment, and operational excellence. Her leadership experience spans major energy organizations, including Black Hills Energy, Colorado Springs Utilities, Kinder Morgan, and El Paso Corporation, where she managed complex projects involving SCADA integration, system reliability, and strategic operational initiatives.Kim’s extensive technical and managerial background has positioned her as a trusted expert in energy systems and infrastructure modernization. She has overseen the implementation of advanced energy trading systems, SCADA networks, and regulatory compliance initiatives, consistently delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, reliability, and performance. Her ability to bridge technical engineering expertise with strategic business objectives has made her a key contributor to large-scale energy operations throughout her career.Kim holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Colorado State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University. In addition, she is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and brings deep expertise in business process improvement, energy management, systems integration, and enterprise-level project execution.Currently semi-retired, Kim continues to apply her expertise through her consulting and digital services work with Peace of Mind Web Design LLC. In this role, she supports local businesses by enhancing their online presence, improving operational workflows, and providing project management guidance. Through her work, she helps small business owners build and manage their digital platforms with clarity and confidence.“At Peace of Mind Web Design, we are focused on creative solutions. Whether it’s to increase profits, provide support, sell products, or promote your brand, allow our web design services to bring your company front and center,” as stated on her website. “Our firm shines when it comes to conceptualizing inspired and inventive online business models. We specialize in helping small business owners build their online presence stress-free, so they can focus on what’s important – their customers.”Kim attributes her long-standing success to openness, adaptability, and a mindful approach to change. She emphasizes the importance of embracing new opportunities with courage and commitment, and encourages others to move forward without hesitation when growth presents itself.To young women entering male-dominated industries traditionally, Kim advises staying curious, asking questions, and actively engaging in learning. She encourages them not to be intimidated by complex environments, but instead to view challenges as opportunities to build confidence, skills, and leadership capacity.Beyond her professional work, Kim is passionate about an active outdoor lifestyle. She enjoys weight training, mountain biking, hiking, and camping throughout Colorado’s natural landscapes. She is also involved in charitable efforts with Care & Share, reflecting her commitment to supporting local communities and giving back through service.Learn More about Kim Schott:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kim-schott or through her website, https://peaceofmindwebdesign.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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