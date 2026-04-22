James R. Snell, Jr., South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney

South Carolina Criminal Defense Attorney James R. Snell, Jr., Quoted by MarthaStewart.com in national article discussing legal issues surrounding taking fruit

If someone enters another person’s property without permission or takes something that does not belong to them, even something as simple as fruit, it can potentially result in criminal charges.” — James R. Snell, Jr.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina criminal defense attorney James R. Snell, Jr., based in Lexington, South Carolina and serving Columbia and communities across the state, was recently quoted by MarthaStewart.com in a national article discussing the legal implications of taking fruit from a neighbor’s tree.The article explores a common question that can arise between neighbors: whether it is legal to take fruit that appears accessible or overhanging. While the situation may seem harmless, it can involve multiple areas of criminal law depending on the circumstances.“In South Carolina, the issue often comes down to property rights and consent,” Snell said. “If someone enters another person’s property without permission or takes something that does not belong to them, even something as simple as fruit, it can potentially result in criminal charges.”Under S.C. Code § 46-1-30, commonly referred to as the “stealing melons or fruit” statute, it is a misdemeanor offense to take melons or fruit belonging to another person. A conviction under this statute can carry penalties including up to thirty days in jail.In addition to that specific statute, related charges such as trespassing, larceny, or malicious injury to property may also be considered depending on how the situation occurred. These cases often turn on details such as property boundaries, permission, and intent.The feature underscores a broader point: disputes that may seem minor can escalate into formal criminal allegations. Understanding how South Carolina law applies in these situations can be critical for those involved.James R. Snell, Jr. has practiced criminal defense in Lexington, Columbia, and throughout South Carolina since 2004. His practice focuses on defending individuals charged with offenses ranging from misdemeanors to serious felonies, including DUI, domestic violence, drug charges, and internet-related offenses.This national media mention by MarthaStewart.com adds to prior coverage in outlets such as A&E Crime & Investigation and MarketWatch , further highlighting legal perspectives on issues affecting everyday individuals.Individuals facing criminal charges in Lexington, Columbia, or elsewhere in South Carolina are encouraged to seek legal guidance as early as possible to understand their rights and options.To learn more or to schedule a consultation, contact The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC at (803) 359-3301. Same-day appointments are often available.

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